Acclaimed Sommelier and Winemaker Jordan Salcito Launches New Podcast Series: Opening Up with Jordan Salcito

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Opening Up with Jordan Salcito," a new podcast from sommelier and founder/CEO of Drink RAMONA, Inc., launches today. The 10-episode season features prominent personalities across lifestyle, sports, hospitality, and business. Guests open up in candid conversation over their favorite bottles of wine, exploring revelations and hardships along the way.

"Opening Up" weaves Salcito's love of wine, entrepreneurship and meaningful connection into conversations with some of the world's most inspiring people. The podcast aims to empower listeners with advice from leaders on their personal and professional journeys.

"Wine is the ultimate connective tissue," said Jordan Salcito. "I'm constantly inspired by its ability to link us to one another, different places, points of view, and moments in time. My interest in wine began through my father's memories of making wine in his basement with his own father. I have learned so much during these conversations, and am excited to share them with you."

Drink RAMONA, Inc. has sponsored season one, making charitable contributions to causes important to each guest.

Season One guests:

Ally Love : Founder & CEO of Love Squad, Peloton Instructor, and Host of Brooklyn Nets

: Founder & CEO of Love Squad, Peloton Instructor, and Host of Brooklyn Nets Rajat Parr : Winemaker/Partner Sandhi Wines

: Winemaker/Partner Sandhi Wines Kevin Love : NBA Champion and Cleveland Cavaliers power forward

: NBA Champion and Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Eden Grinshpan : TV Host and Cookbook Author

: TV Host and Cookbook Author + Authors, chefs and personalities, to be announced

Salcito is a veteran of the hospitality and wine industry, wife, mother and successful entrepreneur. After a decade as a sommelier and Wine Director at the country's most celebrated restaurants from Eleven Madison Park to Momofuku, andworking harvests at wineries across the globe, she created RAMONA, a beloved, pioneering line of organic, canned wine and spritzes. Salcito passed the Master Sommelier Blind Tasting exam on her first try and has been recognized repeatedly as a James Beard Foundation semi-finalist for "Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer Professional." Salcito has been featured as a wine expert by The TODAY Show, New York Times, Vogue, Wall Street Journal, PUNCH, Coveteur, goop, and many others.

Opening Up with Jordan Salcito is available on Spotify and other platforms. New episodes debut Tuesdays at 5PM EST. Learn more at drinkramona.com.

SOURCE Drink RAMONA, Inc.