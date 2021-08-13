Acclaimed South Jersey & Greater Philadelphia Medical Spa Expanding to Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "No Fluff, Just Results" Medical Spa is coming to Tampa Bay! The Garden Medical Spa, South Jersey's most popular medical spa, is opening its fourth location in Pinellas Park, FL, in October 2021. Led by award-winning plastic surgeon Dr. Michael D. Mirmanesh, M.D., The Garden Medical Spa has always stood out from the competition due to its desire to only offer clients products and services both safe and proven to work. By avoiding "the gimmicks" that plague the aesthetics industry, hence "No Fluff," The Garden has a built a loyal fan base and a dominant social media presence focused on client education and before and after photos.

The newest location with be at 6650 78th Ave N. in Pinellas Park, FL, in a beautifully appointed and private facility that is in line with The Garden's other locations in Voorhees, Sewell, and Collingswood, New Jersey. Licensed aestheticians, laser technicians, nurse practitioners, and plastic surgeons will be on-site to offer expertise in services ranging from a facial to a facelift. The Garden's most popular services include Botox, filler, laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal, IPL photofacial, laser skin resurfacing, radiofrequency skin tightening, facials, microneedling, chemical peels, lash lifts, and dermaplaning.

Dr. Michael D. Mirmanesh commented, "I am so excited to bring our concept to the beautiful Tampa Bay region. As a plastic surgeon, I became a bit appalled by the disingenuous nature of the medical spa industry, of which I was ultimately lumped into. This device promising this, and that device promising that, it couldn't be more untrue, all in the name of a buck. When my brother, Dr. John Mirmanesh, M.D., a general practitioner, and I planned to start something 'pure' in the medical spa industry, we knew the growth might be slow in the beginning since we were avoiding the wave of many aesthetic gimmicks. Ultimately, we stuck to our principles and have been rewarded with a loyal, happy, clientele that knows we will only offer treatments scientifically proven to work, no fluff! We are already planning our fifth and sixth locations in Southern New Jersey and hope to enter the Charleston, SC, market in the near future."

For more information about The Garden Medical Spa, visit www.thegardenmedspa.com, Instagram the_garden_med_spa

