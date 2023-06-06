Acclaimed Tech Entrepreneur Pens Vital New Business Leadership Book Containing Practical, Tried-and-True Advice for Cultivating Better Work Habits

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The indispensable new leadership book, Your Good Work Habits Toolbox: Crafting the Skills Now That Will Transform Your Career and Elevate Your Organizational Value, from tech entrepreneur Beck Besecker, provides razor-sharp advice for businesses and individuals alike. It is available today from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Amplify Publishing, and other major retailers.

Cover image courtesy of Amplify Publishing.
Beck Besecker, CEO & Co-Founder of Marxent, brings invaluable insights into work habits based on his vast experience leading companies and managing teams. From founding a tech startup that was acquired by a Fortune 500 company to spearheading innovation for a major corporation, and co-founding a leading company at the forefront of augmented and virtual reality, Beck has seen it all. He has a knack for collaborating with diverse individuals, from billionaires to new grads, and is driven by seeing the people around him succeed. In this new book, Beck's unique perspective offers readers a shortcut to professional achievement.

While we may learn fundamental knowledge for our given professions in school, another set of often-overlooked skills is just as important when building a rewarding career in any field. Good work habits are personal systems we all need to navigate the workplace to organize ourselves, communicate effectively, and work well with others. These timeless tips are more important than ever. Beck includes remote applications for these topics, recognizing that today's rapidly evolving work environment often lacks the structure of an office and the personal development that happens there. Your Good Work Habits Toolbox is structured similarly to a regular toolbox brimming with drill bits, wrenches, and screwdrivers. But inside this toolbox contains a breadth of knowledge, pragmatic and essential, accumulated through Beck's personal experience.

Beck is a recurring contributor on CNBC's Squawk Box, a TedX speaker, and a keynote speaker at many industry events including ShopTalk, The National Retail Federation, and Terry Lundgren's Center for Retailing.

Your Good Work Habits Toolbox is "a friendly and cleareyed overview of leading workers in today's world," according to Kirkus Reviews.

