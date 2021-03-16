Acclarity Conference For Economic Recovery Helps Businesses Navigate Complex Pandemic Environment

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclarity Conference for Economic Recovery (AC4ER), a capital markets event with a consortium of affiliate non-profits, will host a virtual conference to help the CEOs, CFOs, Heads of Strategy, and business unit leaders across middle market companies tackle challenges and realize growth opportunities presented by today's pandemic environment. The two-day event, April 22-23, will provide new business tips, resources, and inspiration to unlock value while supporting philanthropic causes that help children most impacted by the global pandemic.

As the U.S. grapples with getting kids back into the classrooms, there are approximately 263 million children around the world without access to education, according to UNESCO. Amid the global pandemic, conditions have only worsened for at-risk communities.

"Acclarity is aiming to do something about this tragic consequence," said Christopher Hunt, Founder of Acclarity. "By bringing together business decision-makers, we can address causes of greatest concern, drive smarter business decisions, and build healthier communities."

Acclarity has put together an inspirational line-up of speakers, including:

David Meltzer , Co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing;

, Co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing; Julia Wojnar , International Business Leader at Stone Creek Global;

, International Business Leader at Stone Creek Global; Elana Margulies-Snyderman , Senior Manager at EisnerAmper; and,

, Senior Manager at EisnerAmper; and, Chukky Okobi, CEO of Basic Instructions and member of the 2006 Super Bowl Champion Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Middle market companies face a broader range of business, growth, human capital, and financial challenges all at the same time – and all heightened by the pandemic," said Ira W. Miller, Chairman and CEO of Zone Capital Partners, the lead sponsor of the conference. "This is one in a series of next steps we can take as a community to strengthen society at large."

The Acclarity event, sponsored by EisnerAmper, will support Every Kids Sports, Make a Difference Now, The Orphaned Starfish Foundation, and others.

To register or become a sponsor, visit the Acclarity Registration page.

About Acclarity for Economic Recovery

Acclarity for Economic Recovery (AC4ER), headquartered in New York City, is a virtual event that will provide a forum to address the wide range of on-going challenges that middle market professionals face, as well as how to look for value in the current complex economic environment. AC4ER supports philanthropic causes that help children most impacted by the global pandemic. For more information visit https://www.acclarity4economicrecovery.com/

