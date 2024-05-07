Acclinate Raises $7M in Series A Funding to Accelerate Health Equity Revolution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclinate, a trailblazer in mobilizing diverse communities for enhanced health equity, today announced its $7 million Series A financing round. Led by Cencora Ventures, with notable contributions from Labcorp and Latimer Ventures, the funding will enable Acclinate to scale its impact in the clinical trial diversity and health equity landscapes.

"This investment marks a significant milestone for Acclinate and underscores our commitment to revolutionizing health equity and clinical trial diversity at a larger scale," expressed Del Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Acclinate. "With the backing of prominent healthcare organizations like Cencora and Labcorp, we are poised to accelerate tangible change in the healthcare industry and empower diverse communities to proactively manage their health."

Acclinate is focused on driving diversity in clinical trials with a unique community engagement platform trusted by top pharmaceutical clients to help make existing trials more inclusive and plan more diverse studies moving forward. Cencora Ventures, formerly known as AB Health Ventures, is the corporate venture fund originally started by AmerisourceBergen prior to becoming Cencora, a leader in global healthcare solutions. The fund both invests and provides commercial support to emerging healthcare startup companies and brings unparalleled expertise and resources to this strategic partnership. This funding will help fuel Acclinate' s expansion and enhance its already powerful Enhanced Diversity in Clinical Trials (e-DICT) platform.

As Acclinate continues to pioneer initiatives aimed at inclusivity and equity in healthcare, this infusion of capital propels its mission forward, bringing us one step closer to a future where healthcare is truly accessible to all.

About Acclinate

Acclinate is a digital health company that leverages a unique combination of sustained community engagement and predictive analytics to improve health equity. Acclinate's community platform helps pharmaceutical companies increase diversity in their clinical trials and other healthcare organizations support inclusivity in their initiatives. For more information on Acclinate, visit www.acclinate.com.

About Cencora

Cencora is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 46,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. Cencora is ranked #11 on the Fortune 500 and #24 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $250 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at www.cencora.com.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Tiffany Whitlow

Cofounder/Chief Development Officer

[email protected]

256-435-2800-office

256-322-2387-cell

SOURCE Acclinate