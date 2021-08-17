Acclivity Health Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclivity Health, a trusted technology innovator in transforming care for the seriously ill, today announced its Acclivity Connected Care Platform has achieved certified status for information security by HITRUST®. As the market-leading security, privacy, and compliance assessment and report, achievement of HITRUST CSF Certification demonstrates that Acclivity Health is taking the most proactive approach to data protection and risk mitigation, while adhering to the highest information security standards.

"More than 2,000 healthcare organizations throughout the country trust Acclivity Health with their data, and we are committed to securing and maintaining protection of that information," said Kenneth Weng, Chief Technology Officer of Acclivity Health. "Achieving HITRUST Certification is the ultimate standard for information security and provides our clients with an additional level of confidence that sensitive information is protected. The certification demonstrates that our solutions meet regulatory and industry-defined requirements, and that we're appropriately managing risk."

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's Acclivity Connected Care Platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Acclivity Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services, HITRUST. "The fact that Acclivity Health has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

About Acclivity Health

Acclivity Health Solutions is a trusted healthcare technology company with a mission to improve access to appropriate health care for patients with advanced illnesses. Its platform is designed to securely connect all members of a care community — physician practices, ACOs, hospice and palliative care organizations, payers, and caregivers — and facilitate effective care collaboration that results in the right care in the right place at the right time. By delivering appropriate and timely services to their shared patient population, multidisciplinary care teams are able to meet value-based care program requirements. Today, Acclivity serves healthcare organizations in 40 states, enabling care management for 4 million patients. It has helped to prepare hospice and primary care organizations in 24 of 26 regions succeed in the Primary Care First and the Seriously Ill Population program. For more information, please visit www.acclivityhealth.com or follow the company on Twitter or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Acclivity Health Solutions