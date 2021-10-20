ACCO Aims to 'Give the Gift of Time' with Their Dual Giving Tuesday Campaign

Time is the most precious thing we have with our loved ones. This Giving Tuesday, we ask that you give the gift of time. Tweet this

How You Can Help

New to 2021, ACCO empowered the community to donate in one of two ways. Aside from traditional donations, ACCO empowers the community to start their own fundraising teams in an effort to double their giving power. Together, the community will make a difference.

Under the new teams, fundraisers can raise money for specific causes within ACCO.

For a donation of $100 , donors support essential resources like informational books and much-needed answers to parents.

, donors support essential resources like informational books and much-needed answers to parents. For a $500 donation, specialized tools can be provided for kids with cancer and their families.

donation, specialized tools can be provided for kids with cancer and their families. For a $1,000 donation, ACCO is able to expand advocacy efforts to make this health crisis a national priority.

donation, ACCO is able to expand advocacy efforts to make this health crisis a national priority. Through ACCO's advocacy programs, a $5,000 donation can multiply by a hundredfold resulting in $500,000 state-guaranteed funds for childhood cancer research.

Time is the most precious thing we have with our loved ones, and this Giving Tuesday, ACCO asks to 'Give the Gift of Time.'

About The American Childhood Cancer Organization

The American Childhood Cancer Organization was founded in 1970 by parents of children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer. We're dedicated to making childhood cancer a national child health priority through shaping policy, supporting research, raising awareness and providing educational resources and innovative programs for children with cancer, survivors and their families. For more information, please visit www.acco.org/donate

Contact: Blair L. Scroggs, Public Relations Coordinator

(301) 751-4142 (cell)

[email protected]



