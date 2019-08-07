ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Additional $100 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO), one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products, today announced that its board of directors approved an authorization to repurchase up to an additional $100 million in shares of its common stock. As of June 30, 2019, the company had $69.6 million remaining on its prior authorizations. With the new authorization, the company has a combined $169.6 million available for share repurchases.

Stock repurchases are subject to market conditions and other considerations and may be commenced or suspended at any time or from time to time, without prior notice.

