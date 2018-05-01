ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share.  The dividend will be paid on June 20, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2018.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products.  Our widely recognized brands include Artline®, AT-A-GLANCE®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones®, and many others.  Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world.  More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.

 

