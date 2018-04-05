ACCO Brands To Report First Quarter 2018 Results Tuesday, May 1, 2018

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) will release first quarter 2018 financial results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

At 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results. The call will be broadcast live via webcast. The webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of www.accobrands.com. The webcast will be in listen-only mode and will be available for replay for one month following the event.