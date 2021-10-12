Accolade Brings WellRight's Corporate Wellness Programs into its partner ecosystem

SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD), a healthcare provider serving millions of people and their families, announced today that WellRight, the provider of the nation's most holistic and comprehensive corporate well-being platform, has joined the company's trusted partner ecosystem.

Accolade uses a rigorous methodology to select healthcare partners who are change agents in their respective categories and deliver clinically compelling solutions that combine exceptional health outcomes, service, and experience. Accolade integrates with best-in-class solutions across nearly every health category to help people and their families get the personalized healthcare they need; no matter their condition.

"Today, employers are highly tuned to employee health benefits as they position themselves to effectively address the challenges of employee retention, attracting talent and fostering a thriving culture," said Sean O'Donnell, senior vice president of platform and ecosystem partnerships at Accolade. "The Accolade partner ecosystem aligns companies that believe in delivering personalized healthcare, driven by data and focused on measurable outcomes. The WellRight approach to employee wellness reflects those same goals as it enables employees and their families to build a more personalized plan that ties in a full range of data sourced from wearable devices to apps, creating a program that supports our member's individual health goals and needs."

WellRight also offers a rich library of health content, including holistic wellness content from HealthiNation , and integrates a range of health coaching and other services, most recently adding digital mental health solutions from their best in class integrated coaching provider Marquee Health .

"We are excited to work with Accolade to bring our well-being platform to more people through forward-thinking employers, health plans, and other ecosystem partners that want to provide an integrated and personalized wellness platform for their employees," said WellRight chief executive officer Neepa Patel. "Our partnership with Accolade underscores the efficacy of our holistic approach to well-being and our flexible technology which our clients use to improve the lives of their people every day."

About Accolade

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) provides millions of people and their families with an exceptional healthcare experience that is personal, data driven and value based to help every person live their healthiest life. Accolade solutions combine virtual primary care, mental health support and expert medical opinion services with intelligent technology and best-in-class care navigation. Accolade's Personalized Healthcare approach puts humanity back in healthcare by building relationships that connect people and their families to the right care at the right time to improve outcomes, lower costs and deliver consumer satisfaction. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com.

About WellRight

WellRight delivers complete wellness programs, addressing key dimensions of holistic health. Every aspect of the program has been designed to make well-being a lasting habit and includes variety and flexibility of customizable group and personal wellness challenges, a comprehensive Health Assessment, coaching, clear progress bars to track results, and fun and customizable reward structures to build and maintain motivation and engagement. Learn more at wellright.com.

SOURCE Accolade

Related Links

http://www.accolade.com

