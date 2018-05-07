Accolade Enhances Personalized Advocacy Solution for Employers with New Online Member Portal and Mobile Messaging Integration

"This latest release is a result of two years of intense innovation across our solution – from the value we glean from trusted member interactions, to the deep automated intelligence that enables precision support and clinical recommendations," said Mike Hilton, Chief Product Officer for Accolade. "Our enhanced solution further integrates the expertise of our Health Assistants and Clinicians to bring employers and members a single, trusted, personalized place to go for all things health and benefits."

Personalized Portal with Integrated Programs and Intelligence

Accolade's solution enhancements complement the company's acclaimed service and clinical offering and feature a new online member portal. This enhanced member experience is a single benefits hub for employers to present their full benefits and applications in one simple place, with personalized support from Accolade. Members can access all benefits information, claims and health history, live messaging with their Health Assistant and Nurse, which extends from online to mobile, benefits cards, and see health and benefits recommendations from a rules engine built from the ground up to enable precise and personalized support.

Accolade's Maya Intelligence Engine is woven throughout the Accolade platform. Machine learning capabilities look for data patterns of importance, while the rules engine presents actionable recommendations for Health Assistant and Clinician consideration. Examples include triggers that recommend outbound clinical engagement for members with high-risk scores, telemedicine recommendations for members with challenges accessing care facilities, and alerts for Health Assistants to direct members to approved in-network providers, clinics and preferred programs. Tied to Accolade's clinical services, the solution provides the guidance and recommendations at the right time for each member, which increases care utilization and use of benefit programs such as telemedicine by 25- to 100-percent.

"The power of our solution allows us to combine compassionate human interaction, clinical expertise, and intelligent technologies in a way that connects the best in healthcare and benefits," added Hilton. "Our high-touch, high-tech approach is flexible and scalable for employers, and simple and personalized for members – built to support the growth and business goals of employers and partners for the long term, and improve the satisfaction, outcomes and cost spend for everyone."

With its recent funding of $50 million, Accolade continues to invest in the future of the platform and health and benefits expertise, including enhanced member services, user experience, analytics, and software development. Accolade is growing its Health Assistant and Clinical teams in 2018 to support growth across its business. To learn more about Accolade, visit accolade.com, and booth #427 at the HLTH event in Las Vegas May 6-9, 2018.

About Accolade

Accolade is a personalized health and benefits solution that dramatically improves the experience, outcomes and cost of healthcare for employers, health plans and their members. With a unique blend of compassionate advisors, clinical experts and intelligent technologies, we engage individuals and families in their health, establish trust, and influence their decisions at every stage of care. Accolade connects the widest array of personal health data and programs to present a single point of entry to the most effective health and benefits resources, while coordinating with providers at every step. Accolade consistently achieves 70 and higher Net Promoter Scores, 98% consumer satisfaction ratings, and up to 15% employer cost savings. Accolade has been recognized as one of the nation's 25 most promising companies by Forbes, a fastest-growing private healthcare company by Inc. 5000, and is consistently rated a Top Workplace across the country. For more information, visit www.accolade.com.

