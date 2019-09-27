Accolade Expands Health Assistant Center to Seattle, Announces Hundreds of New Clinical and Advocacy Positions Open Around the Country

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade, a personalized health and benefits solution for employers, health plans and their members, announced today a new Health Assistant Center in Seattle, opening in October 2019 in its new Seattle office. Accolade has hundreds of new positions open across the company's four offices, with new job openings for clinicians and member service professionals across its service teams in Seattle, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. and Scottsdale, Ariz. Additional Seattle growth includes a new Seattle-based board member, as former Microsoft executive Peter Klein agrees to join the company's board of directors.

With its innovative and highly effective health benefits solution for employers of any size, Accolade supports the overall healthcare experience, outcomes and cost savings for employees and their employers. The Accolade team of nurses and Health Assistants are the first point of contact for employees and their families. Accolade blends clinical, claims and benefit expertise with intelligent technologies to deliver a highly personalized and effective member experience for more than 1.5 million people today. With each call or mobile message from the member, Accolade takes a highly personalized approach to support the best experience and outcome for everyone.

"Accolade is known for its innovative culture that appeals to those looking to make a difference in the health and lives of people every day, and we're thrilled to expand our service team more broadly across the country," said Rajeev Singh, Accolade CEO. "Healthcare is at the top of our nation's discourse for good reason – costs are unsustainable for both companies and their employees, and finding the best doctor and the best care is still a struggle. This is precisely why employers are turning to Accolade. The enormous complexities of healthcare require the very best doctors, nurses, Health Assistants, pharmacists, behavioral health clinicians and specialists working together to solve health and benefits challenges – and that's what we're all about."

New Accolade Board Member

Accolade also announces that former Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Peter Klein has agreed to join the company's board of directors. Klein has nearly 25 years' experience as a senior finance executive, serving as CFO of WME, a global leader in sports and entertainment marketing, and CFO of Microsoft, where he spent more than 11 years in various finance leadership roles. Previously, Klein held senior finance roles with McCaw Cellular Communications, Orca Bay Capital, Asta Networks and Homegrocer.com. He holds a B.A. from Yale University and an MBA from the University of Washington. Klein also serves on the boards of F5 Networks and Denali Therapeutics.

"Peter is a seasoned finance executive and drove many of Microsoft's acquisitions in the communications space, introducing technologies that have had a major impact on the way consumers, businesses and customers communicate and get things done," said Singh. "Peter's experience in recognizing growth opportunities is vital to the direction we see for Accolade, and his 25-year finance background rounds out important expertise on our board."

Recent Awards and Accolades

Accolade's career pathing, culture and connected solution have resulted in awards and recognition by local business and healthcare publications and organizations – including yesterday's "Technology Impact Award" by Seattle Business magazine. Other recent awards include its second "Washington's 100 Best Places to Work" by Seattle Business, the MedTech Breakthrough "Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution" for its multi-channel approach to member support, Greater Philadelphia Business Group on Health "Health Benefit Innovations Award" for Accolade Mobile, and the Ernst & Young "Entrepreneur of the Year Award" for the Pacific Northwest for Accolade CEO Rajeev Singh.





Career Opportunities for Clinicians and Service Professionals

Accolade continues to hire across its business and invites applicants to view career opportunities at www.accolade.com/careers. Accolade clinicians and Health Assistants are trained in the proprietary Accolade service model, featuring behavioral-science techniques and relationship-based approaches, prior to working with members.

Accolade nurses and other clinicians have a minimum of five years of clinical experience and are highly trained in their medical field, with a majority of Accolade nurses working in healthcare more than 10 years. Accolade Health Assistants have a Bachelor's degree or minimum five years of relevant, progressive experience, with many holding advanced degrees. Accolade Health Assistant Centers are vibrant, collaborative and creative environments where Accolade welcomes those who want to be a part of a mission-driven business making essential and lasting change in people's lives.

About Accolade

Accolade is a personalized health and benefits solution that can dramatically improve the experience, outcomes and cost of healthcare for employers, health plans and their members. With a unique blend of compassionate advisors, clinical experts and intelligent technologies, we engage individuals and families in their health, establish trust, and influence their decisions at every stage of care. Accolade connects the widest array of personal health data and programs to present a single point of entry to the most effective health and benefits resources, while coordinating with providers at every step. Accolade consistently achieves industry leading Net Promoter Scores up to 70 NPS and higher, 98% consumer satisfaction ratings, and up to 15% employer cost savings. Accolade has been recognized as one of the nation's 25 most promising companies by Forbes, a fastest-growing private healthcare company by Inc. 5000, and is consistently rated a Top Workplace across the country. For more information, www.accolade.com.

SOURCE Accolade

Related Links

http://www.accolade.com

