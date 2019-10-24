Accolade Expands Partner Ecosystem with New Trusted Supplier Program, Integrating Best-in-class Benefit Solutions for Employers

SEATTLE and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade, a personalized health and benefits solution for employers, health plans and their members, announced today its new Trusted Supplier Program (TSP). With the Accolade TSP, employers have an opportunity to achieve marked increases in employee benefit engagement, while HR teams can experience significant time saving around benefit selection and management. Accolade will demonstrate its platform and share details on its expanded partner ecosystem at the HLTH 2019 conference in Las Vegas next week.

The open and connected Accolade platform integrates highly innovative and effective benefits from a wide array of options. Accolade TSP customers give their employees more personalized health and benefits support, while significantly easing the burden facing their HR teams who want more streamlined benefits management. Accolade's TSP features a ten-step validation process to ensure each solution offered to employers is vetted and industry leading. The TSP presents personalized member communications for each employer, designed to materially impact utilization, satisfaction and health outcomes within targeted employee populations.

"Our ecosystem partners are the leaders, innovators and change agents in their respective fields," said Mike Hilton, Chief Product Officer at Accolade. "As an important steward of our customers' benefit programs and even reputations where employee experience is concerned, we hold among the highest standards in partner engagement in the industry. The results are increased satisfaction by members who get so much more out of their benefits, by our employer customers who have more engaged people while experiencing time and cost savings, and by our partners who see a substantial lift in utilization and impact of their programs."

Trusted Supplier Advantages for Employees and HR Teams

With extensive data on member populations and AI-enhanced service delivered from live Accolade Health Assistants® and nurses, Accolade activates its partner ecosystem to recommend and drive engagement around priority programs for employers and their people. Example programs that see engagement lift as a result of Accolade include Open Enrollment, Flu Shots, Telemedicine, Women's Health, and various health programs such as Behavioral Health, Diabetes and Prescription Medicine.

While targeting specific employee populations with programs to support their unique needs, the Accolade TSP also eases the burden on HR teams by having Accolade consolidate and manage benefit program selection, auditing (financial, security and clinical), contracting, billing, governance management and reporting.

BJ Services selected and launched three separate benefit programs through the Accolade TSP. Accolade nurses educate BJ Services populations on their newest programs, Livongo and Ovia, while supporting their diabetes, hypertension and family planning needs. Malcolm O'Neil, Vice President of Human Resources at BJ Services, said, "Accolade is more than a partner for our people, they're reaching specific families with a level of clinical and benefits support not found anywhere else. Our families love to 'Ask Accolade,' and it shows in their health, wellbeing and satisfaction with their benefits."

Aera Energy purchased Livongo through Accolade to help them drive adoption of diabetes care management for their employees, family members and retirees. Aera saw the advantage of using Accolade's trusted Health Assistants and nurses to help their employees better use their benefits for improved health. As family members engaged with Accolade, the company saw the TSP as a great advantage in helping them drive deeper and more targeted interactions around specific health needs. "Aera believes in the power of being our best and whole self," said Teresa Bush, Vice President of Human Resources at Aera Energy. "We provide programs that allow our employees to thrive financially, physically and emotionally both inside and outside of work as we know employees come to work in order to live, certainly not the other way around."

Maximizing value with Trusted Supplier Program Partners

Teladoc Health, the global leader in virtual care, has been an Accolade preferred partner for several years, successfully blending Accolade's clinical service with Teladoc's virtual care to support employers and hundreds of thousands of members. "Driving increased utilization of virtual care requires, among other key elements, the ability for individuals to understand how to navigate their benefits and know how to access them in their time of need," said Mike King, Chief Growth Officer, Teladoc Health. "Our integration with Accolade provides an outstanding member experience, and applies a unique personalized support model that contributes to our strong member engagement and optimized experience."

New Accolade Solution Portfolio

The Accolade partner ecosystem and TSP are available across the company's solution portfolio. Accolade offers a flexible set of high-touch, high-tech solutions designed to help each person get the most value from their employer benefits and healthcare experience—resulting in a healthier, more engaged workforce, and maximum return on investment for employers. Accolade has expanded and rebranded its solutions to define their focus and benefit to the industry.

Accolade Total Benefits (formerly Accolade Connect) gives employees and their families a single health and benefits experience with personalized support. Benefits experts and nurses work in concert with intelligent technologies to engage individuals and families in their health and help them get the most value and satisfaction from their benefits, while giving HR teams the time and tools to improve benefits strategy.

Accolade Total Care (announced in August) engages employees and their families in achieving better health by guiding them to the best care providers and options for them. The solution provides clinical support at every stage to help members improve their health and reduce time and costs.

Accolade Total Health and Benefits (formerly Accolade Premier) can deliver Accolade's full suite of capabilities to manage the health of an employer's entire population and deliver improved health outcomes and proven cost savings. A comprehensive population health model, the solution offers complete care management programs, care coordination, unmatched provider quality insights, and intelligent technology to engage individuals and families, establish trust, and guide healthcare decisions.

Accolade at HLTH 2019

Accolade will present its solutions and demonstrate the value of its Trusted Supplier Program through meetings and stage presentations at the HLTH 2019 conference in Las Vegas October 27-29. Accolade invites HLTH attendees to join their executives and partners each day of HLTH at the company's Synergy Hour from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in meeting room 203, Level 2 of the main hall. Accolade executives will also present on the main stage Tuesday morning, and alongside Comcast and HealthReveal on Tuesday afternoon at a VIP event for employers. To request a demo or meet with Accolade, contact inquiries@accolade.com or visit the company in the exhibit hall throughout the show.

About Accolade

Accolade is the leader in personalized advocacy solutions that improve the experience, outcomes and cost of healthcare for employers, health plans and their members. With a unique blend of compassionate advisors, clinical experts and intelligent technologies, we engage individuals and families in their health, establish trust, and influence their decisions at every stage of care. Accolade offers a suite of solutions that connect a wide array of personal health data and programs to present a single point of entry to the most effective health and benefits resources. Accolade has been recognized as one of the nation's 25 most promising companies by Forbes, a fastest-growing private healthcare company by Inc. 5000, and is consistently rated a Top Workplace across the country. For more information, visit www.accolade.com.

