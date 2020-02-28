Accolade Files Form S-1 Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade, Inc. ("Accolade"), which provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits, today announced it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. Accolade intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ACCD.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and BofA Securities are acting as lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse, Piper Sandler, and William Blair are acting as bookrunning managers. Baird and SVB Leerink are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed initial public offering may be obtained from:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

SOURCE Accolade

Related Links

http://www.accolade.com

