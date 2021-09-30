Accolade Healthcare employee wins a FREE Vacation after vaccine drawing

Carli Hackney and Jake Rausch, Employees at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac both won IPADs for second and third place prizes. The Grand Prize winner was announced on September 21 st via Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac's Facebook Page. Dora Munoz was announced as the Mega Winner and received round trip tickets and 3 day stay to anywhere of her choosing. Dora has chosen to visit Memphis, Tennesse for her free vacation.

Malerie Orsowy, Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac's Administrator stated, " I am extremely proud of my team for coming together and getting vaccinated for the health and safety of our residents. This is the largest giveaway Accolade Healthcare has ever done, which is exciting for our Pontiac Team. I am thrilled about Dora's big win as she is such a deserving employee."

About Accolade Healthcare

Accolade Healthcare has six skilled nursing communities across central Illinois. Accolade Healthcare began August 1, 2017, when Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac was acquired. We provide a range of services: Skilled Nursing Care, Long Term Care, Respite Care, Outpatient Therapy, Hospice Services and more to our community members.

For more information about Accolade Healthcare please visit our website, www.accoladehc.com or visit our Facebook Page.

SOURCE Accolade Healthcare

Related Links

www.AccoladeHC.com

