Accolade Healthcare expands CNA School to the Peoria, IL Region

EAST PEORIA, Ill., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade Healthcare opened a second location offering CNA classes in East Peoria, IL. The CNA School is located inside Saxony Court Senior Living, which is an Independent and Assisted Living Senior Community. The campus is located at 500 Centennial Drive and shares an address with Accolade Healthcare of East Peoria, a 75-bed skilled nursing facility. The large campus is known for their boastful river views and convenient location near Illinois Central College.

The Accolade Healthcare CNA School is structured into two parts; the first four weeks of classes are lecture and lab, then students move into the clinical phase lasting 10 days. Students will then proceed to sit for the State of Illinois examination and need a passing grade to begin working as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

Leading the Accolade Healthcare CNA School is instructor, Jessica Bumbalough, RN. Jessica has been in the nursing field for 17 years and is a native to the Peoria Region. She graduated from Pekin High School and attended OSF Nursing School. Jessica is bringing her past experiences as a Director of Nursing and a Nurse Educator to her new instructor role. Jessica shared, "The overall goal is to continue to grow the CNA School and bring awareness to this new offering in the Peoria Region." She also shares her excitement to be part of the student's growth, "…these young adults could be caring for us in the future," is just one motivator Jessica shares to make this certified class top notch.

Individuals looking to apply for the CNA School will first apply to be an Auxiliary Aide at one of Accolade Healthcare's locations. Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac, Accolade Healthcare of Peoria, Accolade Healthcare of East Peoria and Saxony Court Senior Living Auxiliary Aides will all feed into the Accolade Healthcare's western CNA School. The Auxiliary Aide role is a non-clinical position where individuals can get acclimated to the long-term care environment and once employed for 30 to 45 days, they will be able to join the next CNA Class.

Accolade Healthcare launched their first CNA School in August 2022 in Paxton, IL. Accolade Healthcare found providing an opportunity for students to be paid while working as an Auxiliary Aide and attending school is the flexibility most needed to advance or begin their healthcare careers.

The CNA School in East Peoria, IL started classes on January 29th, 2024 and has already enrolled a high school student looking to get ahead. Jessica stated most nursing programs require a CNA License to apply for their program and this allows applicants another opportunity to do just that. A typical day in classes is lecture starting at 8:30am, a lunch break and lab in the afternoon where students work towards their 21 mandatory skills for the State of Illinois Examination.

About Accolade Healthcare

Accolade Healthcare is a healthcare company with seven skilled nursing communities and one assisted living facility located across central Illinois. Accolade Healthcare began August 1, 2017, when two skilled nursing facilities were acquired by the company. Services provided: Skilled Nursing Care, Long Term Care, Respite Care, Outpatient Therapy, Hospice Services and more to our community members.

For more information about Accolade Healthcare please visit our website, www.accoladehc.com or visit our Facebook Pages.

For Media Inquiries: Nicole McIntosh, [email protected]

SOURCE Accolade Healthcare