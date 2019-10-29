Accolade Names Dr. Shantanu Nundy as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Nundy joins Accolade from the World Bank Group's $15 billion Health, Nutrition and Population Global Practice, where he accelerated the adoption of digital health and innovative care models globally. Previously, he was Director of the Human Diagnosis Project, a healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup that engaged physicians in more than 80 countries. Prior to that, Dr. Nundy was Managing Director for Clinical Innovation at Evolent Health, a population health and predictive analytics company, where he improved hospital and chronic disease outcomes for more than one million Americans. He also co-invented CareSmarts , an automated text messaging software for individuals with chronic illness and one of the first mobile health interventions to demonstrate improved health and lower costs. He also has advised the American Medical Association, Food and Drug Administration, and federal and state medical boards on payment and regulatory issues in digital health and AI.

"As a physician, I see relationships and personalized support as central to high quality healthcare and as an engineer, I see the potential for intelligent technologies to simplify the complexity of healthcare and augment healthcare professionals. What drew me to Accolade is that they are already delivering both at scale and bending the cost curve and delighting patients as a result," said Dr. Nundy. "I'm thrilled to join the Accolade team and help achieve even more for our members and patients together."

"It's not every day you find a doctor who is also a technologist, a researcher who is also an inventor, or an idealist who is also a pragmatist, but that is what we found in Shantanu, and we're thrilled to bring him in," said Rajeev Singh, CEO of Accolade. "We have an exciting clinical innovation roadmap that will expand our solutions to help people find exactly the right doctors at the right time, and significantly impact the patient-provider relationship. Shantanu has an impressive global view and knows how to think big. He will be a terrific partner as we expand our clinical innovations that change the healthcare supply chain for the benefit of every person and every family in the U.S."

Dr. Nundy practices primary care in a clinic for uninsured and low-income patients and plans to continue to see patients while leading Accolade's clinical innovation. He holds a bachelor's degree from MIT, an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and an M.D. from Johns Hopkins.

Accolade at HLTH 2019

Accolade is presenting its solutions and demonstrating the value of its Trusted Supplier Program through meetings and stage presentations at the HLTH 2019 conference in Las Vegas October 27-29. Accolade invites HLTH attendees to join their executives and partners each day of HLTH at the company's Synergy Hour from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in meeting room 203, Level 2 of the main hall. Accolade executives also presented on the main stage and alongside Comcast and HealthReveal Tuesday afternoon at a VIP event for employers. To request a demo or meet with Accolade, contact inquiries@accolade.com or visit the company in the exhibit hall throughout the show.

About Accolade

Accolade is the leader in personalized advocacy solutions that improve the experience, outcomes and cost of healthcare for employers, health plans and their members. With a unique blend of compassionate advisors, clinical experts and intelligent technologies, we engage individuals and families in their health, establish trust, and influence their decisions at every stage of care. Accolade offers a suite of solutions that connect a wide array of personal health data and programs to present a single point of entry to the most effective health and benefits resources. Accolade has been recognized as one of the nation's 25 most promising companies by Forbes, a fastest-growing private healthcare company by Inc. 5000, and is consistently rated a Top Workplace across the country. For more information, visit www.accolade.com.

