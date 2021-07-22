Accolade Welcomes Carrot Fertility to the Trusted Supplier Program

SEATTLE, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade announced today that Carrot Fertility has joined its partner ecosystem as part of the company's Trusted Supplier Program (TSP). Carrot, the leading global fertility benefits provider for employers and health plans, brings fertility and family-forming solutions that support all parenthood journeys. With Accolade's TSP, HR teams can experience significant time savings around benefit selection and management while delivering an integrated healthcare experience that leads to better program engagement and outcomes. Through TSP, Accolade provides HR teams with a single source of truth for integrating benefit solutions from 15 world-class benefits suppliers.

Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD), the company reinventing healthcare so everyone can live their healthiest life, supports approximately 9 million members from more than 400 companies across the U.S. Accolade uses a rigorous methodology to select healthcare partners who are agents of change in their respective categories and who can display the most clinically compelling solutions that deliver exceptional service, experience, and health outcomes. Accolade integrates with best-in-class solutions across nearly every health category to help members get the exact care they need no matter their condition.

Carrot is the trusted global fertility benefits solution for more than 250 companies including Box, Snap, Inc., and Peloton. Carrot's clinically-managed program includes fertility preservation such as egg and sperm freezing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor and gestational carrier services, and adoption; Carrot Rx®, a premium pharmacy experience; Carrot Pregnancy; and the Carrot Card®, a flexible fertility benefits debit card employees can use to pay for their care. Carrot members also have access to more than 2,000 reproductive endocrinologists, urologists, adoption experts, mental health experts, OB/GYNs, doulas, and more through an expansive network and telehealth program.

"Fertility is a core part of health," said Accolade Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shantanu Nundy. "Carrot stands out in the fertility benefits industry for its clinical rigor, approach to culturally competent care, and inclusive program which equally supports all paths to parenthood regardless of age, race, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, or gender identity. We are delighted to partner with Carrot to expand access to this vital part of healthcare."

"We are honored to partner with Accolade, a healthcare leader reinventing how people get access to high-quality healthcare in the U.S.," said Tammy Sun, CEO and Co-founder of Carrot Fertility. "Integrating Carrot into Accolade's benefits platform gives us the opportunity to expand fertility and family-forming access to millions of people while driving better outcomes and significantly lowering costs for employers."

"An astounding 71% of employers surveyed about their physical health program offerings are interested in expanding benefits to include family-forming and reproductive support in 2022 (Business Group on Health, 2021 Trends in Employer Well-Being Offerings). Through our partnership with Carrot, we aim to dramatically improve the fertility and family-forming experience by offering a best-in-class solution that provides employees and their families with financial, medical, and emotional support as they pursue parenthood." said Sean O'Donnell, Senior Vice President of Platform and Ecosystem Partners at Accolade.

About Accolade

Accolade provides personalized health and benefits solutions designed to empower every person to live their healthiest life. Accolade helps millions of people and their employers navigate the complexities of the healthcare system with empathy, expertise and through exceptional service while supporting them in lowering the cost of care and improving health outcomes. Accolade blends technology-enabled health and benefits solutions, specialized support from Accolade Health Assistants® and Clinicians, and access to expert medical opinion services and virtual primary care. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings over 90 percent. For more information, visit Accolade at www.accolade.com.

About Carrot Fertility

Carrot Fertility is the leading global fertility benefits provider for employers and health plans, built to support employees through their entire fertility healthcare journey. Companies use Carrot to customize a fertility benefit that provides employees financial, medical, and emotional support as they pursue parenthood, reducing healthcare costs and resulting in better clinical outcomes. Carrot's clinically-managed program includes fertility preservation like egg and sperm freezing, IVF, donor and gestational carrier services, and adoption; Carrot Rx®, a premium pharmacy experience, at significant savings; Carrot Pregnancy; and the Carrot Card®, a flexible fertility benefits debit card employees can use to pay for their care. Carrot supports companies in more than 55 countries across North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and the Middle East.

