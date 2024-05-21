The partnership combines Noom's best-in-class content and coaching with Accolade's

SEATTLE, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD) announced today that Noom has joined Accolade's Trusted Partner Ecosystem to provide customers with a comprehensive solution for weight loss and metabolic health, including support for GLP-1s and other anti-obesity medications. In addition to the standard integrated features that drive appropriate Trusted Partner utilization, Noom's clinical obesity management solution, Noom Med, will be powered by Accolade physicians extensively trained in weight loss protocols and advanced primary care. The addition of Noom to Accolade's partner ecosystem builds on Accolade's existing partnership in the metabolic space with Virta Health.

Accolade welcomes Noom to Trusted Partner Ecosystem

Accolade and Noom's partnership offers employers a comprehensive, evidence-based model with personalized offerings for an employer's entire population, including connecting higher-risk members with Accolade physicians. This partnership empowers employers to stem the rising healthcare costs associated with obesity and its many comorbid conditions – and to ensure increasingly in-demand GLP-1s are appropriately prescribed and those taking them supported clinically.

Noom leverages psychology and science to drive behavioral change. Noom's enterprise solutions provide personalized, tailored support for members' unique weight loss journeys. Through a combination of informative content, nutrition, activity tracking tools, coaching, and community, Noom has proven to help people suffering from obesity lose at least 10% of their body weight and keep it off - with 42% of users maintaining total weight loss for at least two years. Noom's strong brand recognition consistently generates on average an employee adoption rate of 25% , helping drive meaningful results across an employer's population.

"In May 2023, responding to the marked increase in anti-obesity medication adoption, Noom launched Noom Med to provide high-quality clinical support to those suffering from the chronic disease of obesity," said Noom's CEO, Geoff Cook. "We put rigorous clinical protocols and a sophisticated technology platform in place to facilitate integration between physician-led care teams and our valuable content and coaching. Accolade's proven track record in primary care and building longitudinal relationships sets them apart – we see them as an ideal partner with whom to grow together."

When a member first engages with Noom, they'll complete a personalized assessment determining whether they're best served by (a) Noom Weight, a digital psychology-based weight management program, (b) Noom Diabetes Prevention Program, a tailored digital solution for those who show risk of diabetes - awarded full plus recognition by the CDC, or (c) Noom Med powered by Accolade, where Accolade physicians provide evidence-based obesity care that augments Noom's digital support. Non-GLP-1 anti-obesity medications are expected to be the initial course of action for nearly half of all participants. For more on the member experience, see here.

"When a member goes to Noom Med powered by Accolade, we ensure that the right members are gaining access to GLP-1s or other anti-obesity treatment and that members are making the behavior and lifestyle changes necessary to, where appropriate, successfully taper off those medications," said Dr. James Wantuck, Accolade Chief Medical Officer. "Our customers and members will benefit from Accolade's physician-led model combined with Noom's best-in-class content, coaching, and community. This innovative combination will drive sustainable weight-loss outcomes and reduce inappropriate spending."

Obesity is a significant health and business challenge. Nationwide obesity rates have more than tripled since the 1960s, with the current estimated rate at 43%. Obesity is associated with a heightened risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, asthma, and other preventable health problems. Estimates put the annual medical costs related to obesity in the US at $173 billion, and employers are contending with a dramatic uptick in GLP-1 utilization, which has contributed to an 8.4% increase in pharmacy benefit costs.

Accolade's Trusted Partner Ecosystem Increases Digital Solution Engagement

Launched in 2019, Accolade's Trusted Partner Ecosystem accelerates the performance of digital health solutions to improve outcomes across valued categories for employers. Accolade's ecosystem currently consists of 18 partners across 11 categories.

Benefits teams can confidently select from thoroughly vetted solutions and enjoy streamlined contracting and implementation. Through qualified referrals, Accolade drives more engagement with partner solutions, leading to exponentially better health outcomes and better value. Learn more here.

About Accolade

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) is a Personalized Healthcare company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare experiences so they can live their healthiest lives. Accolade's employer, health plan, and consumer solutions combine virtual primary care and mental health, expert medical opinions, and best-in-class care navigation. These offerings are built on a platform engineered to care through predictive engagement of population health needs, proactive care that improves outcomes and cost savings, and by addressing barriers to access and continuity of care. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings of over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Noom

Noom is the digital healthcare company empowering people to live better, longer lives. Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to improve whole-person health. Noom also works with leading employers, health plans, and health systems , offering Noom Med, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Weight, Noom Diabetes Prevention Program, and Noom Mood to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, New Jersey, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Quartz's Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology. To learn more about Noom, visit noom.com .

