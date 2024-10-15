Accolade welcomes Renalogic to Trusted Partner Ecosystem

Partnership will drive cost savings for customers while providing high-touch services that improve health outcomes to members with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD) today announced that Renalogic, the recognized industry leader that manages the human and financial costs of chronic kidney disease (CKD) for self-insured employers and their members, will join the company's Trusted Partner Ecosystem, to offer its proven CKD risk management and dialysis cost containment solutions.

Employers' health costs are expected to rise, with the average cost for employer sponsored care reaching $16,000 per employee in 2025, according to a recent report from Aon. A small portion of any employee population is affected by late-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD), but that population drives disproportionately high costs for employers due to the significant expenses associated with dialysis, especially for those who begin dialysis unexpectedly in an acute setting. Medicare often assumes responsibility for in-center dialysis costs from commercial payers after 33 months, but Renalogic helps employers control costs during that initial period while also improving outcomes.

Renalogic helps self-insured health plans combat high dialysis costs and improve health outcomes in several ways:

Through ImpactIQ, Renalogic leverages its proprietary data algorithms to stratify members who are both diagnosed and undiagnosed with CKD, which gives insight into future high-cost claims and a path to tailored interventions. Renalogic's data algorithms are actuarially proven to be more than two times better at identifying undiagnosed CKD than the traditional marketplace.

These identified members can benefit from ImpactAdvocate to forestall end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and properly manage dialysis starts when necessary. ImpactAdvocate consistently reduces emergent starts by 30-50%, a critical opportunity to improve survival rates and save as much as $50,000 per emergent start. Additionally, Renalogic clients see their health plan members elect home dialysis services at two times the national average, the result of the education and support of ImpactAdvocate services.

Through ImpactProtect, Renalogic advises plans regarding fair market rates for dialysis services, leveraging proprietary methodologies that can save employers 50-80% against contracted rates on dialysis claims costs, which often equates to net savings of $75,000 - $125,000 per member on dialysis per year.

"We are excited to welcome Renalogic to Accolade's Trusted Partner Ecosystem as our first partner solution dedicated to CKD," said Dr. Connie Hwang, Accolade's Chief Clinical Officer. "Late-stage CKD is a complex and challenging condition that significantly impacts our members' quality of life. By integrating Renalogic's specialized clinical and administrative services, we will empower our members to better manage this complicated disease and ensure they receive the tailored care and support they need through every stage of their journey."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Accolade to bring our expertise and proven methodology to their valued customers," said Kevin Weinstein, Renalogic's CEO. "With the incidence of late-stage CKD accelerating and dialysis costs averaging $250,000 per member per year, we are excited to empower Accolade's customers to navigate and lower these overwhelming costs. Together, we are committed to delivering significant value and improving outcomes for those managing CKD."

Accolade and Renalogic will provide integrations to joint customers to promote awareness of Renalogic's services at no incremental cost, which includes warm handoffs from Accolade Care Advocates to Renalogic's clinical team.

Accolade's Trusted Partner Ecosystem

Launched in 2019, Accolade's Trusted Partner Ecosystem accelerates the performance of digital health solutions to improve outcomes across valued categories for employers. Accolade's ecosystem currently consists of 18 partners across 12 categories.

Benefits teams can confidently select from thoroughly vetted solutions and enjoy streamlined contracting and implementation. Through qualified referrals, Accolade drives more engagement with partner solutions, leading to exponentially better health outcomes and better value. Learn more here.

About Accolade

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) is a Personalized Healthcare company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare experiences so they can live their healthiest lives. Accolade's employer, health plan, and consumer solutions combine virtual primary care and mental health, expert medical opinions, and best-in-class care navigation. These offerings are built on a platform engineered to care through predictive engagement of population health needs, proactive care that improves outcomes and cost savings, and by addressing barriers to access and continuity of care. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings of over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Renalogic

Founded in 2002, Renalogic helps self-funded plans and their members manage the human and financial costs of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and dialysis treatment. Renalogic helps plans manage dialysis claims with cost-containment and care management solutions while working to prevent members from progressing to dialysis with our advocacy and clinical care programs. These solutions and programs have helped Renalogic clients save hundreds of millions of dollars and helped stop CKD from progressing for thousands of members. For more information, visit renalogic.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

