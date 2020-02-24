Accolade Welcomes ServiceNow Chief Talent Officer Pat Wadors to its Board of Directors

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Wadors is Chief Talent Officer for ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making work, work better for people. She joined ServiceNow in September 2017 to transform the employee experience and create a culture of belonging for ServiceNow's 10,000-plus employees around the world. Accolade's human-centric, data-powered solutions are in line with Wadors' vision to create amazing experiences for people.

"Accolade is making an important and impressive difference in the lives of its members because compassionate, expert care and support is an imperative for people and their families, their employers and their communities," said Wadors. "Technology in service of people allows you to provide time for care of employees, patients and their families, and I see a tremendous opportunity for Accolade's service and technology platform to scale in ways that further engage people in their own health, wellness, productivity and presence. Accolade keeps the human at the center of the technology to move them toward better health and happiness. That's a solution I want to be part of."

Prior to ServiceNow, Wadors was Senior Vice President Global Talent Organization at LinkedIn, where her focus was on recruiting and developing top talent, driving organizational transformation, supporting a highly engaged workforce and growing LinkedIn's global footprint. Wadors previously held human resources leadership positions at Plantronics, Yahoo!, Align Technology and Applied Materials. She earned her B.S. in business management with a concentration in human resources management, and a minor in psychology from Ramapo College of New Jersey. Wadors currently serves on the boards of directors for Zenefits and El Camino Hospital.

"Pat is a remarkably talented executive and we're thrilled she's on our team to make real and lasting change for people and their employers," said Rajeev Singh, Accolade CEO. "Pat looks for the smarter, better way of doing things. She embraces innovation and will shake things up because her compass of doing the right thing by her people is unwavering. We share that passion and will benefit from her decades-long career understanding and developing human talent – from their health and wellness to their career success, happiness and development."

About Accolade

Accolade provides personalized health and benefits solutions designed to empower every person to live their healthiest life. Using a blend of cloud-based technologies, specialized support from Accolade Health Assistants® and Clinicians, and integrated data and programs across mobile, online and phone, Accolade navigates people through the healthcare system with trust, empathy and ease. Employers offer Accolade to employees and their families as the single place to turn for all health, healthcare, and benefits questions or concerns, increasing their engagement in benefits and connecting them to high-quality providers and care. By empowering members to make better decisions about their health, Accolade can support members in lowering the cost and complexity of healthcare while achieving consumer satisfaction ratings over 90 percent and an NPS of 60. For more information, visit Accolade on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and at www.accolade.com.

