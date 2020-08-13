Accolite appoints Indian Origin IT Pioneer and Veteran, Arjun Malhotra as Chairman of the Company's Advisory Board

Accolite CEO Leela Kaza said, "I am looking forward to welcome Arjun Malhotra to the Accolite Advisory Board. I am confident that the collaboration between myself, Mr. Malhotra, fellow company leaders and Board Members will equip Accolite to accelerate its growth across the key verticals. BFSI continues to be our corner stone of growth and our aspiration is to generate $100M annual revenue in the BFSI vertical by 2023. Mr. Malhotra's rich expertise, strategic insights and network across the board will immensely benefit Accolite not only in terms of scaling up but also in attracting top notch talent which is critical to our future vision."

Mr. Malhotra served as Chairman of Headstrong's Board of Directors before its acquisition by Genpact in May 2011. Prior to Headstrong he was Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of TechSpan, which merged with Headstrong in October 2003. Mr. Malhotra led the seamless integration across businesses and cultures, resulting in Headstrong's recognition as one of the fastest growing IT-based Financial Services companies.

His career launched in 1975, when he co-founded and grew the HCL group from a six-person "garage operation" to one of India's largest Information Technology corporations. Mr. Malhotra studied at The Doon School, Dehradun, graduated from IIT Kharagpur with B.Tech. (Hons.) in Electronics & Electrical Communication Engineering.

About Accolite:

Accolite is a new age digital transformation technology services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices across US, UK and India. Recognized for being the best in the domains it serves, Accolite provides cutting edge information technology services to several Fortune 500 customers across BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom and is seen as the most preferred Product Engineering Technology Partner by its clients.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Accolite Inc

Related Links

http://www.accolite.com

