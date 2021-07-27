Accolite Digital Appoints Mark Himelfarb as Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolite Digital, the best-in-class digital transformation services provider, announced the appointment of Mark Himelfarb as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Mark will oversee financial and business operations globally. He will also become a member of Accolite Digital's Executive Leadership Team.

Prior to joining Accolite, Mark was the CFO at Publicis Sapient, a tech consulting and digital business transformation firm that develops business solutions for clients across North America, APAC, and Europe. Earlier, he was the CFO of ZenithOptimedia with operations across 40+ markets.

"I am pleased to welcome Mark into the Executive Leadership Team at Accolite Digital," said Leela Kaza, Founder and CEO, Accolite Digital. "Mark's appointment comes at a critical juncture, where we are aspiring to scale revenues 5X by 2025 through organic and inorganic routes and expand capabilities geographically. His extensive and rich global experience and ability to operate at scale will help us achieve our aggressive growth targets."

"I'm excited to join the Accolite Digital team and to help build the company into a major digital and product engineering powerhouse," said Mark Himelfarb, Chief Financial Officer of Accolite Digital. "I'm also looking forward to working with some of the brightest and most passionate people in the industry."

Accolite Digital is an innovative, best-in-class digital transformation services provider that successfully delivers design-driven complex digital transformation initiatives to Fortune 500 clients. Our differentiated services span digital product engineering, cloud and DevOps, data and AI, customer experience, cyber security, and design services. We provide these services across banking and financial services, insurance, technology media and telecom, healthcare, and logistics industries. With more than 2,200 professionals globally, Accolite has presence across the United States, Canada, and Europe and has digital labs in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Chennai. For more information visit: www.accolite.com

