Accolite Digital positioned in the Established zone in Digital Engineering Services in Zinnov Zones 2020 ER&D Services Report

DALLAS and MUMBAI, India, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolite Digital, a leading provider of digital and product engineering services has been positioned in the Established zone in Digital Engineering Services by Zinnov, a Consulting, Research and Advisory firm, in its annual Zinnov Zones Engineering Research and Development (ER&D) Services Report.

Additionally, Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services 2020 positions Accolite Digital in the 'Expansive' zone in E R&D Services – Overall, and in the 'Execution zone in ER&D - Small and Medium Service Provider.

In this Report, Zinnov analyzed and ranked approximately sixty global ER&D service providers across overall ER&D, Digital Engineering, AI, and Verticals.

"Accolite Digital has established itself as a prominent partner with a legacy of design-led full stack product engineering capabilities. The firm's CX and design, data & insights, cloud, and cybersecurity capabilities are spread across multiple verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, telecom, and logistics. The firm's investments in delivery capabilities and digital labs poise it to grow further and enhance its market positioning in the Zinnov Zones ER&D assessments," commented Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov.

"Organizations are becoming truly digital and we are at the forefront of driving this change. We are the preferred digital transformation partner for 10 Fortune 500 Enterprises and leading Private Equity backed Hi Tech companies, solving their most complex digital challenges through AI enabled digital services and solutions. This positioning by Zinnov, validates our unique positioning as we step into the $100M club and embark on a journey to create a $1B valuation by 2025, powered by the best technical minds," said Ketan Somani, Co-CEO, Accolite Digital.

About Accolite Digital

Accolite Digital is a leading provider of digital and product engineering services in five core industry segments namely, BFSI (Banking and Financial Services, Insurance), Healthcare, Hi-Tech, Communications and Media and Logistics. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Accolite has presence across United States, Europe and has delivery centres in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Chennai. For more information visit: www.accolite.com

About Zinnov

Zinnov is a leading global management and strategy consulting firm. Over the past 18 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises and technology companies to develop actionable insights that help them create value. For more information visit: www.zinnov.com

Contact:

Srikanth Palle

Head – Marketing, Accolite Digital

[email protected]

+91 9880035498

SOURCE Accolite Digital

Related Links

http://www.accolite.com

