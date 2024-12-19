Accomplish Health and Assessment & Therapy Associates (ATA) Forge Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Medical Weight Loss and Mental Health Services for Patients with Obesity

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accomplish Health, a leader in evidence-based medical weight loss and obesity treatment solutions, and Assessment & Therapy Associates (ATA), a premier provider of mental health services, have announced a strategic partnership to enhance care for bariatric departments and their patients. This collaboration combines Accomplish Health's comprehensive weight management solutions which includes virtual weight loss support and evidence based, science-driven individualized care with ATA's expertise in psychological support, creating an innovative care model for bariatric departments and their patients.

Dr. Michael Albert, Chief Medical Officer at Accomplish Health, emphasized the critical connection between mental health support and successful outcomes: "Research suggests that bariatric patients who receive integrated mental health support are better equipped to address psychological factors that can influence long-term weight maintenance. By combining this essential support with comprehensive medical interventions, we aim to provide a best-practice approach to bariatric care."

This partnership will directly integrate ATA's mental health professionals into Accomplish Health's existing treatment protocols, providing patients who suffer from obesity with seamless access to psychological support throughout their weight loss journey. Patients will benefit from coordinated care teams that combine medical supervision with dedicated mental health support.

Accomplish Health's clinical model is rooted in the latest research in obesity medicine and behavioral health, offering a multidisciplinary approach that includes:

Personalized Medical Weight Loss Protocols: Tailored to each patient's unique biology, lifestyle, and goals.

Tailored to each patient's unique biology, lifestyle, and goals. Advanced Diagnostic Assessments: Utilizing metabolic testing and health analytics to identify and address the root causes of weight challenges.

Utilizing metabolic testing and health analytics to identify and address the root causes of weight challenges. Evidence-Based Interventions: Incorporating FDA-approved medications such as Wegovy® (semaglutide) and Zepbound® (tirzepatide) when appropriate, alongside nutritional counseling and exercise planning.

Incorporating FDA-approved medications such as Wegovy® (semaglutide) and Zepbound® (tirzepatide) when appropriate, alongside nutritional counseling and exercise planning. Behavioral Health Integration: Addressing underlying psychological and emotional factors to support long-term success.

"Our clinical model is about treating the whole person, not just the number on the scale," said Andrew Olanow, CEO of Accomplish Health. "By partnering with ATA, we combine our medical expertise with world-class mental health support to provide bariatric patients a truly holistic experience. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver personalized, effective, and sustainable care."

Dr. Kati Duncan, Clinical Director at ATA, emphasized the importance of addressing the intersection of physical and mental health: "Bariatric patients often face emotional challenges alongside physical ones. Accomplish Health's robust clinical model provides the ideal platform for integrating our mental health expertise, enabling us to deliver truly transformative care. Together, we're not just helping patients lose weight—we're helping them build healthier, more fulfilling lives."

This partnership is poised to redefine the standard of care for bariatric departments, offering a fully integrated model that supports the medical and emotional well-being of patients. With this collaboration, Accomplish Health and ATA aim to empower bariatric teams to achieve better outcomes while creating a more compassionate and effective patient experience.

About Accomplish Health

Accomplish Health is a tech-enabled medical weight management and bariatric care platform, providing telehealth services to patients and health systems. Guided by a mission to help people of all body sizes access the right care and live better, Accomplish Health offers comprehensive services, including medical bariatric care, FDA-approved medications, and tailored lifestyle modifications such as nutrition and exercise planning. By integrating expert medical treatment with mental health support, the platform delivers best-in-class clinical outcomes through a patient-centered, evidence-based approach.

About Assessment & Therapy Associates (ATA)

ATA is a telemental health platform specializing in comprehensive pre-surgical psychological evaluations and ongoing mental healthcare for bariatric patients. The platform provides longitudinal clinical support delivered by experienced providers with deep expertise in addressing the complex psychological aspects of the bariatric journey. ATA's team works collaboratively with medical providers to ensure thorough evaluations and seamless support throughout the weight loss process.

For more information, visit www.accomplish.health and www.assessmentandtherapyassociates.com.

Media Contact:

Accomplish Health

[email protected]

212-937-6400

SOURCE Accomplish Health