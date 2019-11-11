Accomplished Attorney Jennifer Chung is Named AccuWeather General Counsel

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. , Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather Global Weather Center -- Global weather and digital media leader AccuWeather today announced that noted attorney Jennifer Chung has been promoted to its executive leadership team as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer. Chung joined AccuWeather as Associate General Counsel early last year.

In her elevated role, Chung will serve on the executive committee and advise AccuWeather's executives on all legal matters affecting the company, and provide legal support across all lines of business and functions, including in the areas of intellectual property (IP), regulatory compliance, ad sales, emerging technologies, media and data privacy. She will also serve as secretary to the AccuWeather Board of Directors.

As a digital company committed to compliance with applicable privacy and data protection laws around the world, while supporting business innovation and growth, Chung will oversee AccuWeather's efforts to ensure and support user privacy, transparency and data privacy-by-design best practices.

With her extensive experience in the IP arena, Chung will help AccuWeather manage and grow the numerous trademark and patent families, protecting such innovations as AccuWeather MinuteCast®, and AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature, among many others.

"Jennifer has an impressive background in all of the issues that affect a global digital business," said Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and CEO of AccuWeather. "From protecting intellectual property rights to negotiating complex international contracts, her demonstrated leadership and expertise in handling the wide range of legal issues business must address in today's technology and data-driven environment will make her an excellent addition to our leadership team as we continue to innovate and grow."

Currently, AccuWeather serves more than half of the Fortune 500 companies and thousands of other businesses globally.

Said Chung, "AccuWeather's weather forecasts and warnings and well-documented Superior Accuracy™ products and services have saved tens of thousands of people during the company's history. Because weather literally affects the lives of everyone in the world, serving as AccuWeather's General Counsel is an opportunity to further the company's goal of providing the best, most useful weather information to benefit people and companies in every country. It's exciting to be a part of a global organization that truly makes people's lives better every day."

Before joining AccuWeather, Chung spent three and a half years as Assistant General Counsel for Time Inc. (now Meredith Corp.), where she managed the global trademark and domain name portfolios, and assisted with other issues related to intellectual property and brand management in the print, digital and social media ecosystems, in addition to managing the company's patent portfolio and new patent application filings and assisting with other corporate matters.

Chung previously served as an Assistant Counsel at the New York State Department of Economic Development, providing counsel on state-wide agency matters concerning economic incentive programs and intellectual property issues, including the "I Love NY" family of service marks and trademarks.

She was an associate at several local law firms, including Kaye Scholer LLP; Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP; and Frommer, Lawrence & Haug LLP, where she worked on a wide range of high level intellectual property litigations and counseled clients on intellectual property issues.

Chung also served as an Assistant District Attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, working under the Honorable Robert M. Morgenthau, and as a Law Clerk to the Honorable Gabriel W. Gorenstein of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Chung earned her J.D. with honors from Albany Law School, and earned bachelor's degrees in Chemistry and Asian Studies from Cornell University. She is a graduate of Stuyvestant High School in New York, NY. She resides in New York City and will work out of AccuWeather's financial district office at 7 World Trade Center with frequent visits to State College, PA.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com — AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather's many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™. Furthermore, AccuWeather serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

