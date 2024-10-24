Accomplished Business Development Executive Mike Mercer Joins Sandler Law Group

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler Law Group, a leading provider of legal and support services in residential mortgage lending transactions, is excited to announce the appointment of Mike Mercer as Sales Executive. In this role, Mike will lead strategic business development initiatives and strengthen relationships with clients to support the firm's continued growth and success.

Mike Mercer, Sales Executive, Sandler Law Group

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike to our team," said Vicki Murphy-Gee, Executive Director at Sandler Law Group. "His extensive background in sales and deep understanding of the national mortgage landscape makes him an ideal addition as we continue to expand our client base and deliver unparalleled service."

With close to three decades of experience in sales, account management and strategic planning in the mortgage industry, Mike brings a wealth of knowledge and proven leadership to Sandler Law Group. Prior to joining the firm, Mike was Vice President of National Accounts Manager at the startup company Apraisalworks, a sister company to Accurate Group. During his tenure, Mike identified and engaged high potential prospects to secure contracts with a focus on the top 50 lenders.

"I am excited to join such a respected firm and look forward to contributing to its future growth," said Mike. "Sandler Law Group has a stellar reputation for providing top-tier residential mortgage compliance, legal and outsourcing solutions to banks, credit unions and independent mortgage bankers. I look forward to helping clients navigate the evolving regulatory environment while further strengthening the firm's market position."

For more information on Sandler Law Group, visit www.sandlerllc.com , call (214) 257-1832 or email [email protected] .

About Sandler Law Group

Sandler Law Group (SLG) is a law firm based in Dallas, TX that services the needs of mortgage lenders. SLG offers mortgage companies a holistic residential mortgage loan process that includes compliance management strategies, regulatory expertise, and document preparation technology. SLG has a record of successfully delivering closing functions and document preparation, including unauthorized practice of law compliance and fulfillment services for all its clients. For more information, visit www.sandlerllc.com .

