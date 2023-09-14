Accomplished Compliance Risk Management Leader Jennifer Creger joins Asurity Technologies as Director of Advisory

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity"), a leader in consumer lending compliance software and regulatory compliance and risk management services, announced today that seasoned banking executive Jennifer Creger has joined the organization as a Director of Asurity Advisory. Leveraging her proven track record in financial services, Jennifer will assist clients in solving consumer compliance challenges and addressing evolving industry priorities.

Jennifer most recently served as Senior Vice President of Compliance at Crescent Bank, where she played a pivotal role in shaping the bank's Compliance Management System, BSA/AML OFAC program, and CRA strategic plan. Her responsibility for developing the bank's enterprise risk management risk assessment program further highlights her holistic compliance risk management experience.

"We are thrilled to have Jennifer as a new member of our growing Advisory team," said Grace Brasington, Senior Managing Director of Asurity Advisory. "Her unparalleled expertise in Fair and Responsible Banking, CRA, indirect auto lending, and AML, will undoubtedly enhance our ability to provide top-level advisory services to our clients."

Asurity Advisory provides regulatory compliance services for financial institutions. The team of domain experts leverages its deep expertise to guide financial institutions through the complexities of regulatory compliance. Advisory services include: CMS Reviews, Fair and Responsible Banking, CRA, Crossing the $10 Billion Threshold, Fintech Compliance, Enterprise Risk Management, Operational Reviews/Process Improvement and more.

Jennifer stated, "Serving on the Asurity Advisory team is an incredible opportunity to be at the forefront of shaping compliance strategies in the financial services sector. I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues in assisting clients in mitigating risks and enhancing their efficiencies."

For more information on Asurity Advisory, visit www.asurity.com/advisory-services or email [email protected] .

About Asurity

Asurity Technologies, LLC ( Asurity.com ) delivers compliance-focused services and solutions to the mortgage and consumer lending industries. Asurity's ecosystem of service and SaaS products includes: Asurity Advisory , helping institutions mitigate regulatory, operational, and compliance risks while enhancing efficiencies; RiskExec ® , a state-of-the-art reporting and analytics platform helps lenders meet demanding regulatory requirements for fair lending and CRA; Propel™ , a highly configurable solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages; and RegCheck® , a mortgage loan compliance solution which runs comprehensive checks against loan-level data pulled from any integrated LOS. For more information about Asurity's suite of services and products visit, www.asurity.com .

Media Contact:

Era Williams

Asurity Technologies

Director of Marketing

(214) 257-1763

[email protected]

SOURCE Asurity