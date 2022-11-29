Accomplished Entertainment and Music Executive Joins Trubify

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron Gillyard has joined Trubify's Board of Advisors. Gillyard is a trusted marketing and media executive who has advanced the initiatives of companies and individuals in the technology, marketing, and entertainment industries for over 25 years.

"Ron's deep understanding of the inner workings of the industry will help Trubify to launch and scale its disruptive music publishing and streaming technology," said Stevie Tyszka, founder & CEO of Trubify.

Gillyard is a partner and Chief Growth Officer of Quantasy + Associates [Q+A], an award-winning full-service marketing agency. He is an award-winning music, film, and theater producer with a unique purview of the content development space. An intuitive strategist, Gillyard has been able to consistently drive revenue growth, market penetration, and creative development for his clients.

Before Q+A, Gillyard enjoyed a successful early career in the music and entertainment industry serving as head of multiple record labels and working with such artists as Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Bebe and Cece Winans, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, and Eminem.

"I'm proud to join Trubify at this critical stage. Their music technology platform is built upon an IP-driven finance system. This allows for innovations in the way artists and creators collaborate, publish, and monetize their works. As the industry adapts to new digital content technologies, I believe that Trubify's fresh approach is about to change everything," said Gillyard.

About Trubify

Trubify is reimagining music for artists and fans. "We're a team of professional musicians and serial technologists with extensive entrepreneurial backgrounds," explains Tyszka. "We've been developing a creative digital ecosystem to support a new generation of artists. The music revolution has been coming for over 50 years, and Trubify is making it happen."

Through community engagement tools, innovative monetization features, and unique interactive experiences, artists and fans will enjoy the new music experience of Trubify that Mr. Gillyard is helping bring to the world.

