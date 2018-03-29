Accomplished Female Executive Hired to Assume Key Position at The Waters - Minnesota's 4th Largest Woman-Owned Business

Having served in multiple executive positions over her career at companies that include Best Buy, Advance Auto Parts and Arthur Anderson, she is experienced in retail, real estate and service businesses in both high-growth and challenging markets. As a versatile and creative thought leader, she has consistently improved financial results, operating effectiveness and the customer and employee experience. Kozikowski resides in Wayzata, Minn., with her husband and three children. She holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Business and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

"We believe Tami's skills and performance are uniquely aligned with The Waters' commitment to creating living and working environments that are dedicated to enhancing the experience of wellbeing," said Lynn Carlson Schell, The Waters' CEO.

About The Waters

The Waters Senior Living LLC is an owner, operator, and developer of distinctive senior communities in Minnesota and nationally. As the 4th largest Senior Living Operations company in Minnesota, the company mission is to create communities that thrive – for residents, families and team members. Their communities offer an innovative suite of personal services and amenities, developed in partnership with recognized field experts, including the University of Minnesota Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing. The Waters' Minnesota Communities include locations in Eden Prairie, Edina, Highland Park, Minneapolis, Oakdale, Plymouth, Rochester and White Bear Lake. The Waters of Excelsior (Minnesota), The Waters of Oak Creek (Milwaukee) and The Waters of Wexford (Pittsburgh) will join the Waters' portfolio in 2018.

