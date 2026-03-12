Accomplished lawyer-turned-author returns with fifth installment in satirical litigation series

"Sharp, witty, and laugh-out-loud hysterical. … Morrison is a modern-day Mark Twain" — Readers' Favorite

LAKEVILLE, Conn., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolific lawyer-turned-fiction writer T.C. Morrison is back with his signature humor and incisive social commentary, exposing the absurdities of modern American litigation with his latest side-splitting satire, "Close Encounters with Tort$."

Cover for Close Encounters with Tort$

"Pap" and "Pup" Peters, those intrepid tort lawyers whose hilarious exploits have delighted readers of the four prior books in the series, return with yet another round of legal shenanigans that will make you laugh until you cry. Their latest exploits find them defending the eccentric Mona Lott, who has been arrested for disclosing classified information regarding the mysterious UFOs that have been sighted over the East Coast. Mona's case eventually leads the brothers to being "persuaded" by the CIA to represent the Government in a lawsuit against Russia, its spy agency and some unsavory oligarchs for using drones to spy on US airbases and naval installations.

All the while the brothers maintain their lucrative class action practice by pursuing a shareholders' class action case against the Walt Disney Company for the fiasco surrounding its remake of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" and the inexplicable omission of the hit song "Some Day My Prince Will Come" from the movie. Settle into your favorite chair for the nonstop laughs.

Previous Pap and Pup titles have been recognized as a semi-finalist for the Mark Twain Awards for Humor and Satire Fiction ("Send in the Tort Lawyer$") and as a finalist for the Humor & Satire Awards for Humorous and Allegorical Fiction ("Who Put the Bots in the Tort$?").

Morrison, who spent over 40 years trying cases around the country and arguing appeals in eight of the 11 federal courts of appeal, brilliantly weaves a tale that will reduce readers to tears while also examining modern-day American litigation and the abuses of the class-action system. Learn more about Morrison's work at https://tortsrusbook.com/ .

To request review copies, interview T.C. Morrison, or other media requests, contact his publicist:

Contact: Jenn Vance

[email protected]

SOURCE Books Forward