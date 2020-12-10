Accomplished Marketing Veteran, David Nichols, Joins NBTV as President, Spirits Network & Executive Vice President, NBTV

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NBTV Channels, LLC, a global direct-to-consumer shoppable video platform that enables consumers to effortlessly purchase within video content, is pleased to announce the addition of accomplished marketing veteran David Nichols as President of Spirits Network and Executive Vice President of NBTV Channels. Nichols has invested in NBTV and is a Board of Directors Appointee amongst Board members Mark Bezos, Nick Buzzell, and Mike Buzzell.

Nichols will lead Spirits Network, the first of several channels NBTV is developing, and a community of engaging spirits experts and enthusiasts, creating meaningful connections through original, shoppable programming. He will maintain responsibility for growing its presence, overseeing Marketing and International expansion efforts, as well as growth and expansion throughout the United States and in Europe. As Executive Vice President of NBTV Channels, Nichols will cultivate new streaming channel growth opportunities within the Wellness, Sports, and Collectibles industries, among many others.

Nichols, previously Global President of K-Swiss, is well versed in domestic and global marketing, having grown the company from a one sneaker company to a top global brand that exceeded annual revenues of $500 M. At K-Swiss, Nichols held several roles including President, K-Swiss Direct, President, European Operations, and Executive Vice President, K-Swiss Inc., living abroad in Amsterdam and Japan in addition to New York.

Consistently ahead of digital marketing trends, Nichols was instrumental in leading K-Swiss' first digital marketing initiatives, including online advertising incorporating video games, music and blogs, as well as pioneering online product customization when few other brands were focusing on their online presence.

"The future is ripe for streaming entertainment paired with e-commerce, and this is why I'm thrilled to be joining NBTV Channels as senior leadership, a board member, and investor," stated Nichols. "Shoppable video is the future of streaming, and NBTV Channels is paving the path for what's next. There is much room for expansion across industries, and across the globe."

Nichols has also led numerous successful start-up ventures in the spirits, wellness, and technology sectors and is an active philanthropist.

Nichols is Co-Owner of Kings County Distillery, New York City's oldest premier whiskey distillery, founded in 2010. Kings County makes handmade bourbon, rye, and is most well-known for its whiskeys, which have been lauded by The New York Times, Whiskey Advocate, and Wine & Spirits Magazine.

He established Hemp-Ness and Pet-Ness, a company that was among the first to blend botanicals and cannabinoids in CBD products created uniquely for humans and pets.

Nichols is a Board Member of SevenRooms, a digital solution that helps hospitality operators generate new revenue through data cultivation focused on guest relationships, experiences, and retention. Clientele includes MGM Resorts International, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Jumeirah Group, sbe, D&D London, Live Nation, and Topgolf.

He also co-founded Wax Insurance, devoted to protecting the value of collectables by making the process safer, easier, and more community oriented.

Nick Buzzell, CEO & Chairman of NBTV, states: "Throughout David's storied career, he is among the first to identify groundbreaking industry trends and he also shares our organization's vision for direct-to-consumer shoppable experiences that combine premium streaming entertainment with e-commerce and home delivery, creating a comprehensive virtual experience."

Outside the office, Nichols founded Imagine Earth Spirit Children's Environmental Education, a non-profit environmental education organization. There, he launched one of the first GUI (graphic user interface) network systems linking schools to the Internet, providing curricula for teachers, and developing unique distant learning projects. He also worked as a lobbyist for Sierra Club in Washington D.C. on behalf of the California Desert Protection Act.

The NBTV platform is provided across streaming devices as well as mobile and desktop. NBTV Channels integrate advertiser-supported and subscription-based experiences with story-driven video content with e-commerce, generating instant opportunities and providing access to rich data insights, transforming marketing from a cost center to a revenue center. NBTV owns and operates channels in several enthusiast vertices as well operates joint venture channels with partner brands who strive to be at the forefront of the consumer journey. To learn more about NBTV, visit nbtvinc.com.

With a mission to watch, buy, and taste from virtually any location, the Spirits Network provides members with an exclusive look behind the bottle at the stories and craftsmanship of this unique spirits community through hundreds of hours of premium shoppable content, one-click product purchase directly within video, and product home delivery to 30 states. For more information on Spirits Network, visit spiritsnetwork.com.

ABOUT SPIRITS NETWORK: Spirits Network is a community of engaging spirits experts and enthusiasts, creating meaningful connections through hundreds of hours of original, shoppable video programming, with one-click product purchase within video, and product home delivery to 30 states. Through the platform, members can engage with and purchase from the top players defining the spirits business, as well as access exclusive products, gifts, and experiences. Launched in 2019, Spirits Network offers shoppable streaming video programming on any device.

Spirits Network LLC is the newest venture from NBTV Channels LLC. NBTV Channels builds unique content for brands and direct-to-consumer businesses, transforming marketing from a cost to a revenue center by offering in-platform 'click to buy' opportunities.

