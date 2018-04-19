Accomplished real estate attorney David K. Hales joins McDonald Hopkins

Hales has over 20 years of experience acting as real estate counsel for closely held businesses, public companies, governmental entities, educational institutions, and religious organizations that serve the real estate, logistics, automotive, insurance, hotel, charitable, and military components industries. With considerable knowledge and expertise in real estate transactions, Hales assists both owners and lenders. He provides corporate real estate and general corporate counseling for real estate entrepreneurs, investors, lenders, and developers.

"David is returning to McDonald Hopkins after an 11-year hiatus and we are delighted to welcome him back," said James Stief, chair of the Business Department at McDonald Hopkins. "His real estate know-how is an excellent fit for our clients and our firm."

Earlier in his career, Hales was a certified public accountant at a Big 5 accounting firm in New York City. Hales earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from Boston University School of Law in 1996 and a Bachelor of Science degree from State University of New York at Binghamton in 1991.

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm that works with clients to deliver insight on the challenges of today and foresight for the road ahead. McDonald Hopkins has offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

