Accomplished West Coast General Manager Joins Sage to Drive Regional Excellence

News provided by

Sage Product Development, Inc.

28 Nov, 2023, 12:45 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage, a leading medical device contract product development and early-stage manufacturing firm, is excited to announce the appointment of Rupesh Desai as General Manager, Santa Clara. Bringing a wealth of experience and a proven track record of operational leadership, Rupesh is poised to elevate Sage's West Coast presence.

In his new role, Rupesh is responsible for overseeing Sage's operations, capabilities, and client relationships on the West Coast. His extensive background in medical device product development and his exceptional leadership skills make him a valuable addition to the Sage leadership team.

"I am excited to join Sage and lead the team in Santa Clara in delivering excellence to our clients and contributing to the company's continued success," said Rupesh. "I am committed to fostering a culture of technical excellence, efficiency, transparency and flexibility to meet the needs of client companies in the Bay Area and beyond."

With an impressive track record of medical device development and operations leadership, Rupesh brings significant technical depth and operational excellence to Sage. His leadership abilities and technical depth align perfectly with Sage's commitment to growing the company's Bay Area presence.

"We are delighted that Rupesh has joined us as General Manager of our Santa Clara operation," said Jeffrey Cerier, President of Sage. "His proven ability to develop and lead high-performance teams and his deep understanding of the West Coast medical device market will enhance our ability to meet the needs of client companies."

Sage has been at the forefront of medical device contract product development for 12 years, consistently delivering high-quality solutions that address the unique challenges of the industry. With the addition of Rupesh to Sage's leadership team the company will further strengthen its presence in the Bay Area and better support the product development and early-stage manufacturing needs of West Coast medical device companies.

For media inquiries or more information, please email: [email protected]

About Sage:

Sage Product Development is a leading medical device contract product development and low-to-mid-volume manufacturing firm dedicated to partnering with client companies to bring to market innovative devices that have a positive impact on the lives of patients and clinicians. With offices in Foxborough, Massachusetts and Santa Clara, California, and a focus on technical excellence, operational efficiency, transparency and flexibility, Sage strives to be a trusted long-term partner for medical device companies of all sizes.

www.sagepd.com

SOURCE Sage Product Development, Inc.

Also from this source

Experienced Business Development Leader Joins Sage Product Development, Inc. in Key Vice President Role

Experienced Business Development Leader Joins Sage Product Development, Inc. in Key Vice President Role

Sage Product Development, Inc., a leading medical device contract product development and early-stage manufacturing firm, is excited to announce the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.