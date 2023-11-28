Accomplished West Coast General Manager Joins Sage to Drive Regional Excellence

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage, a leading medical device contract product development and early-stage manufacturing firm, is excited to announce the appointment of Rupesh Desai as General Manager, Santa Clara. Bringing a wealth of experience and a proven track record of operational leadership, Rupesh is poised to elevate Sage's West Coast presence.

In his new role, Rupesh is responsible for overseeing Sage's operations, capabilities, and client relationships on the West Coast. His extensive background in medical device product development and his exceptional leadership skills make him a valuable addition to the Sage leadership team.

"I am excited to join Sage and lead the team in Santa Clara in delivering excellence to our clients and contributing to the company's continued success," said Rupesh. "I am committed to fostering a culture of technical excellence, efficiency, transparency and flexibility to meet the needs of client companies in the Bay Area and beyond."

With an impressive track record of medical device development and operations leadership, Rupesh brings significant technical depth and operational excellence to Sage. His leadership abilities and technical depth align perfectly with Sage's commitment to growing the company's Bay Area presence.

"We are delighted that Rupesh has joined us as General Manager of our Santa Clara operation," said Jeffrey Cerier, President of Sage. "His proven ability to develop and lead high-performance teams and his deep understanding of the West Coast medical device market will enhance our ability to meet the needs of client companies."

Sage has been at the forefront of medical device contract product development for 12 years, consistently delivering high-quality solutions that address the unique challenges of the industry. With the addition of Rupesh to Sage's leadership team the company will further strengthen its presence in the Bay Area and better support the product development and early-stage manufacturing needs of West Coast medical device companies.

