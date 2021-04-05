Accomplished Women from BNBuilders, FPBA, and PMA Lead Healthpeak's Callan Ridge Project

Female Leadership Leading the construction efforts for BNBuilders is Carmen Vann, LEED AP BD+C, Regional Project Executive . She is one of the region's most accomplished women in construction and one of the industry's top trailblazers. A 24-year industry veteran, she is well versed in all aspects of the operational planning necessary for successful project execution from design to closeout. Previous projects under her executive leadership include the San Diego Central Library ($185 million), Sempra Energy Headquarters ($125 million), Ten Fifty B ($90 million), and Stella & Bluewater (160 affordable units).

Heading up FPBA's design team is Sr. Associate and Project Manager Stefanie Deal, NCARB. In addition to Callan Ridge, Deal has played a key role on many large-scale ground-up projects in Southern California, including Healthpeak's 200,000-square-foot Boardwalk campus, the 28,000-square-foot NuVasive Experience Center and a 392,000-square-foot campus for Gilead Sciences in La Verne. Deal is a passionate, responsive, and detail-oriented leader with experience managing all phases of design work including extensive construction administration services.

Managing the project is PMA's Senior Project Manager, Crista Swan. Swan has been in the real estate industry for more than 20 years. In nearly a decade with PMA, she has led or had a team role in delivering more than 35 different projects, including 1.3M square feet of high-rise development and over 560,000 square feet of repositioning, common area, and tenant improvements. She also maintains a California real estate broker license, has closed over 100 real estate transactions, and has purchased, sold, or currently holds real estate investments in Oceanside; Downtown San Diego; San Antonio, Texas; and Hillsboro, Oregon.

Callan Ridge

Healthpeak's $80 million Callan Ridge promises to become one of San Diego's leading life science developments. The project includes replacing two aging buildings with two new, three-story over basement scientific research buildings totaling 185,000 square feet. The type II-B concrete structures will share a subterranean parking garage totaling 137,900 square feet. In addition to building the shell and core, the project includes significant site improvements and cutting-edge sustainable features such as a green roof, rooftop patio, built-in photovoltaic cell canopy, and enhanced circulation to the surrounding Torrey Pines Science Park. The project is anticipated to achieve LEED GOLD certification, and will begin construction in the summer of 2021.

About BNBuilders

Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With four offices, 1,000+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

About FPBA

Ferguson Pape Baldwin Architects Inc. (FPBA) is an architectural, interior design and planning firm with particular expertise in the life science, advanced technology, community, higher education, and animal care industries. With offices in San Diego and San Francisco, FPBA has executed the design of life science projects from research labs to full-scale manufacturing totaling more than 11 million square feet.

About Project Management Advisors Inc.

Project Management Advisors Inc. (PMA) is a national real estate advisory firm providing consulting services as the owner's representative. Ranked #51 in Engineering News-Record 2020 list of top CM fee-only professional services firms, which includes third-party project managers, the firm is a recognized leader in addressing the increasingly sophisticated real estate needs and challenges of their clients, minimizing risk while maximizing outcomes. Headquartered in Chicago, PMA has additional offices in Austin, Los Angeles, Orlando, San Diego and San Francisco and delivers more than 25 years of practical experience across project types, markets and public and private sector industries. For more information, visit pmainc.com.

