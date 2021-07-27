Accor Announces Opening of SLS Scottsdale in Collaboration with DESCO Arizona, LLC & Dakota Development in Q2, 2023

The arrival of SLS Scottsdale's opening is a testament to the SLS brand's longstanding reputation and experience in creating and delivering extraordinary, unforgettable and timeless experiences. This news comes on the heels of Accor's latest phase of expansion and its planned joint venture with Ennismore, which will see the creation of one of the world's largest and fastest growing lifestyle operators, set to include SLS Hotels & Residences.

Chadi Farhat, Chief Operating Officer, sbe states: "It's our pleasure to announce SLS Scottsdale in collaboration with David E Slattery & Joe Faust and their teams at DESCO & Dakota Development. Scottsdale has long been synonymous with luxury resorts and culinary experiences, both of which are integral to the SLS brand. This is a prime market for SLS and we cannot wait to open our doors and show both guests and Scottsdale residents alike what makes this very special property and destination so unique."

David E Slattery, CEO, DESCO, Arizona LLC states, "With its Scottsdale Road address one of the most stunning destinations as its backdrop, SLS Scottsdale offers world-class design, unmatched lifestyle offerings and bespoke services that will be the first of their kind in the city. The property will pioneer a new era for hospitality in the region and we couldn't be any prouder to be collaborating with the sbe team to bring the SLS brand to Scottsdale."

Architectural design for the property is led by Phoenix based Biltform Architects. The property will be designed by New York based HGXDesign owned by Hal Goldstein. Leveraging the SLS Hotels & Residences' global perspective gained from its expanding network of hospitality properties, SLS Scottsdale will host a series of truly enriching and elevated experiences via its portfolio of diversely distinct luxury brands. Upon opening, SLS Scottsdale's culinary venues will be a true testament to the hospitality hallmarks of the SLS brand.

Dakota Development will be the developer for this project and was instrumental in bringing the project to fruition. Led by President Joe Faust, Dakota Development will manage full-service development and technical services for the project. With industry-leading expertise and cutting-edge design partners, Dakota Development has successfully master planned and developed over $5B of internationally acclaimed properties.

SLS has delivered an imaginative lifestyle hospitality experience with unmatched glamour, play, and leisure since 2008. SLS has continued to establish new luxury destinations that fuse playful glamour with elegant innovation. Ten additional SLS locations are planned across North America, South America, and Asia within the next five years.

ABOUT SLS HOTELS & RESIDENCES

SLS is the home of an extraordinary experience coupled with a playful ambiance. Culinary artistry, theatrical interiors, subversive design touches and unexpected indulgences are at the heart of every SLS property. Collaborations with leading developers, architects, designers and chefs allow SLS to continue anticipating, innovating and shaping the future of luxury lifestyle living. With seven properties in Beverly Hills, Miami, Bahamas, Cancun, and Dubai, SLS is set to open two additional properties in Puerto Madero, Argentina and Hallandale Beach by 2022. SLS Hotels & Residences is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. Learn more at SLSHotels.com.

SLSHotels.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world leading hospitality Group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing luxury and premium brands, midscale and economy offerings, unique Lifestyle concepts, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor also boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 260,000 team members worldwide. Over 68 million members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program ALL - Accor Live Limitless - a daily Lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com or follow Accor on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Contacts media relations

Cara Chapman / Emily

Venugopal

Bacchus Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE SLS

Related Links

http://SLSHotels.com

