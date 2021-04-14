Accor To Operate Downtown Miami's Newest Mixed-Use Tower, Legacy Hotel & Residences Developed By RPC Under The Morgans Originals Portfolio

MIAMI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, and Miami-based real estate developer RPC (Royal Palm Companies), announce a strategic agreement to manage and operate Downtown Miami's newest mixed-use tower, Legacy Hotel & Residences under the Morgans Originals brand. This news comes on the heels of Accor's latest phase of expansion following its acquisition of sbe's hotel brands and its planned joint venture with Ennismore, which will see the creation of one of the world's largest and fastest growing lifestyle operators.

This announcement marks the launch of Morgans Originals, Accor's newest lifestyle brand. Built on the heritage of lifestyle hospitality, the Morgans Original portfolio will provide much more than a conventional hotel experience, offering the best in food, mixology, design and atmosphere. Over the next few months, Legacy will be joined within the Morgans Original portfolio by select properties all individual in nature, but unmistakably rooted in the heritage of lifestyle hospitality.

"Partnering with Accor was a natural business decision; they fulfill that lifestyle element missing in downtown and offer a piece of the famed SLS and Delano South Beach experience on the mainland." - Dan Kodsi, Founder and CEO of RPC. Tweet this

Expected to break ground this year, Legacy Hotel & Residences is the latest property to join Accor's network of luxury and lifestyle properties in Miami, a portfolio that includes award-winning properties across leading brands such as Delano, Mondrian, SLS, Hyde, MGallery and more. Located in the heart of mega-project Miami Worldcenter (MWC), the second-largest urban development in the U.S., Legacy Hotel & Residences will offer 310 residences sitting atop a 219-room hotel with ground-floor retail in Downtown Miami.

The luxury skyscraper will feature a first-of-its-kind eight-floor Center for Health + Performance, Miami's first enclosed seven-floor rooftop atrium with a restaurant bar and lounge, the city's first Singapore-inspired cantilevered pool soaring 500 feet in the sky, and a members-only lounge.

"We are effectively taking the biggest brands and trends in hospitality, wellness, luxury and lifestyle and bringing them under one roof," said Daniel Kodsi, Founder and CEO of RPC, a real estate and development company. "Partnering with Accor was a natural business decision; they fulfill that lifestyle element missing in downtown and offer a piece of the famed SLS and Delano South Beach experience on the mainland."

The property will also participate in the ALL - Accor Live Limitless Loyalty program, allowing Legacy hotel guests to earn and redeem points when staying at the hotel. The agreement allows Legacy to provide its residents with an exclusive membership to Accor's Ownership Benefits Program. Guests and members will receive complimentary beach access at other Accor properties, priority reservations, perks and discounts at restaurants and more.

"Any vacation rental can be successful at selling rooms on the weekend or during season, but it takes the right operator with reach, reservation systems, loyalty programs and group business to drive room occupancy Sunday through Wednesday when there's no weekend traveler," said Dan Kodsi.

Chadi Farhat, Chief Operating Officer of sbe said, "We are very proud to work with Miami-leading developer RPC and its founder and CEO, Dan Kodsi. This project is expanding our lifestyle footprint to Miami Worldcenter and we are excited for Legacy Hotels & Residences to join the curated lifestyle experiences of the Morgans Originals brand in this very important urban development."

Legacy will be home to downtown's largest hotel pool deck, spanning a full acre. The deck will blend both luxury and lifestyle amenities, including multiple F&B offerings and five-star poolside service. It will also reveal plans for the tower's collection of world-class restaurants, casual eateries and bar concepts.

The property launched sales of its branded residences with OneWorld Properties in January 2020. Its signature microLUXE™ concept offers homeowners a mobile, small living lifestyle with the flexibility to live in or rent their home without any rental restrictions. The microLUXE™ residences, available for long or short-term rentals, will be managed directly through the hotel.

The Miami Worldcenter 27-acre project provides unmatched accessibility, conveniently locating Legacy Hotel and Residences next to I-95 and I-395, the Brightline Central Station, the Metrorail and Metromover stations, as well as to all tunnels and bridges leading to South Beach. MicroLUXE™ residences start at $300,000.

Accor's operation and management of Legacy Hotels & Residences reflects the continued strategic expansion of Accor's lifestyle footprint, which will include soon-to-be announced properties for Morgans Originals across the globe.

For more information about the development, visit the on-site sales gallery. Information can soon be found at http://www.legacymwc.com/ .

About Accor

Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing luxury and premium brands, midscale and economy offerings, unique lifestyle concepts, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor also boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 260,000 team members worldwide. Over 68 million members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program ALL - Accor Live Limitless - a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About RPC:

Daniel Kodsi is a real estate veteran and CEO of RPC, a leading real estate development firm with more than 40 years of history. Established in the 1970s, RPC has developed over 6,000 units across mixed-use, master-planned communities, hotels, multi-family, and high-rise residential projects exceeding more than $3.5 billion in asset value with over $2 billion in the pipeline. Under Daniel Kodsi's leadership, the company has developed and repositioned more than 50 projects and delivers a proven track record of identifying underserved market opportunities and executing complex large-scale projects. With its visionary leadership, deep market insight and data driven analytics; RPC's developments are considered a combination of exceptional design, cutting-edge execution, and luxurious amenities that elevate the lifestyle of residents, guests and communities while generating value for both private and institutional investors.

About OneWorld Properties:

OneWorld Properties, led by Peggy Olin, is a Florida-based full-service real estate brokerage firm offering elite services for luxury properties as well as integrated sales and marketing for residential development condominium projects. With over 20 years of experience, OneWorld Properties is an international leader in luxury real estate marketing and sales, reaching markets in Asia, Europe and South America through their knowledgeable and multilingual staff. The company was founded in 2009 and since then has worked along some of the most prestigious U.S. developers topping over $3 billion in residential sales and over 2,500 units sold representing some of South Florida's top developments including 100 Las Olas, PARAMOUNT Fort Lauderdale Beach, PARAMOUNT Miami Worldcenter, Brickell Ten, SPECTRUM+ at Reunion Resort, YotelPAD Miami and our newest in downtown Miami, Legacy Hotel & Residences. Nationally, the OneWorld Properties brand is also recognized for their work in New York, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen.

Media Contact for Morgans Originals:

X2PR

[email protected]

Media Contact for RPC:

QUINN PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Legacy Hotel & Residences