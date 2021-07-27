Accor to Operate the Anticipated Lifestyle Hotel, Artista San Antonio, Developed by Harris Bay Under The Morgans Originals Portfolio

The 112-room hotel celebrates San Antonio's great culture and diversity and will offer a fresh perspective on the lifestyle boutique hotel experience in the heart of the city's Riverwalk area, bringing an elevated and refined experience for the world explorer, digital nomad, business tycoon and local resident alike. The hotel will also be host to a renowned culinary and mixology experience from Accor.

Chadi Farhat, Chief Operating Officer of sbe said, "We are very proud to work with San Antonio developer Harris Bay and its Managing Partner, Jake Harris and the terrific architects at Creo to bring Artista to San Antonio. San Antonio is re-emerging as a premier destination and has been one of the United States' undiscovered gems of culture and diversity for too long. Rich in history, San Antonio is a 300-year-old Spanish colonial city and we are excited to celebrate that culture on the Riverwalk at Artista San Antonio."

Jake Harris, Managing Partner of Harris Bay said, "We spent a lot of time selecting the right operator to partner with us and bring this vision to the Riverwalk in San Antonio. sbe and Accor really have been some of the pioneers of the hip modern Lifestyle Boutique hotel space and with such a strong F&B operation. We are excited to see San Antonio continue to grow in its international appeal."

The project's architecture is led by Kris Feldmann Creo Architects in collaboration with a soon to be revealed interior design team in keeping with the Morgans Originals aesthetics and standards in hospitality. Guestroom interiors will reflect an inspirational art-centric modern design with a nod to the Spanish colonial roots of San Antonio. The hotel will embrace a strong South and Central American flavor with work by artists whose pieces will be featured throughout the property. With an iconic location, great amenities and a serious sense of style, Artista San Antonio will engage directly with the local artist community, providing several unique offerings for guests including access to limited edition prints, custom artwork and bespoke textile and leather goods.

Over 2,500 square feet of event and meeting space will be available for private parties, events, gatherings and meetings. Artista San Antonio will bring several of the Morgan Original's signature culinary and bar concepts to the heart of the Riverwalk, curated to wow and impress hotel guests and San Antonio cognoscenti seeking an exceptional lifestyle experience in San Antonio.

Artista San Antonio will join the recently announced Legacy Hotels & Residences in Miami that will see the growth of the Morgans Originals portfolio from three properties – Sanderson London, St Martins Lane London and Shore Club Miami, to five by 2023.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world leading hospitality Group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing luxury and premium brands, midscale and economy offerings, unique Lifestyle concepts, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor also boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 260,000 team members worldwide. Over 68 million members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program ALL - Accor Live Limitless - a daily Lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com or follow Accor on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Contacts media relations



Cara Chapman / Emily

Venugopal

Bacchus Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Artista San Antonio