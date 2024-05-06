Accor unveils its first Handwritten Collection address in the United States

Hotel Stratford San Francisco, Handwritten Collection was built in 1910 and has recently undergone a multi-million-dollar refurbishment, ensuring the unique character of San Francisco shines through in every detail. Offering 94 tastefully styled rooms, the hotel provides a truly singular experience that celebrates its rich history, welcoming guests into a world of charm and personality. Upon arrival, guests enter an elegant lobby, with warm wooden paneling, marble counters and intuitive self-check-in technology. Navé, a new European-style lively café/bar, designed by San Francisco Architecture and Interior Design firm MODO, is set to debut this summer. The new spaces will encourage travelers and locals to forge genuine connections with fellow guests and the hotel's passionate hosts. In alignment with Accor's sustainability commitments, the hotel has eliminated single-use plastic throughout the guest experience and many of its operating supplies are made from recycled materials.

"The arrival of the first Handwritten Collection hotel in the United States underpins our expansion strategy throughout the Americas; to introduce brands and hotels that respond to the needs and wants of travelers today," says Abel Castro, Chief Development Officer Accor Americas - Premium, Midscale & Economy. "San Francisco is one of the most visited cities in the country and is undergoing strong economic recovery. We are proud to partner with Frame Ventures to add this iconic address to our network, under the quickly expanding Handwritten Collection – a brand that responds to the desire of travelers seeking one-of-a-kind experiences. We know that Handwritten Collection will resonate both with domestic and international guests in the United States and look forward to debuting the brand's first address here."

"Hotel Stratford brings a modern vibe to its historic location at Union Square, fully capturing the spirit of the city and making it a perfect match for the Handwritten Collection brand," said Chris Lehman, Partner at Frame Ventures. "We are equally excited about joining Accor, with its world-renowned reputation and global network. With a new brand and a freshly styled café & bar, we are confident Hotel Stratford will absolutely shine with a new level of hospitality."

Launched in 2023, the Handwritten Collection brand is a portfolio of carefully curated addresses, each resonating the warmth and character of its dedicated hosts. Already, Handwritten Collection has built a global footprint of 35+ hotels open and in development. The brand has grown primarily through the conversion of existing independent hotels that celebrate their owner's vision for the property. The brand's design ethos offers a tapestry of bespoke properties where traditional and modern design elements converge in creativity, ensuring no two addresses are the same Standards are flexible and each hotel is backed by the power of Accor's global loyalty, sales and marketing and distribution capabilities. Handwritten Collection sits in Accor's Premium, Midscale and Economy Division, which operates 449 hotels across these segments in the Americas, with an additional 77 hotels currently in the pipeline.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries, over 5,500 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit group.accor.com or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT HANDWRITTEN COLLECTION

Handwritten Collection was created in 2023 to bring together hotels with a unique personality, intimately reflecting the character and warmth of the people who love and look after them. Believing hotels are where genuine connections are made and authentic travel experiences are enriched, the hoteliers of Handwritten Collection invite travellers to experience a twist on traditional hospitality without turning it on its head. The guest experience at Handwritten Collection brings to life the spirit of the host, their tastes, their passions and the little quirks of their personality. Handwritten Collection portfolio consists of 12 hotels, across 9 countries, including properties already opened in Australia, France and China among others. Handwritten Collection is part of Accor, a world-leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services, and experiences.

all.com | group.accor.com

ABOUT FRAME VENTURES

Frame Ventures is a San Francisco based full-service, real estate investment, development and management company. From restaurants, bars, and boutique hotels in the heart of San Francisco to four-diamond mountain resorts and island retreats, Frame Ventures lends its real estate, hospitality and construction capabilities to a wide range of projects.

frameventures.com

