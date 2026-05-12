Accord Asset Partners Announces the Completion of Palladium Equity's Previously Announced Purchase of Majority Stake in DME Express

SAN DIEGO and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Asset Partners (along with its affiliates, "Accord") announces the sale of a majority equity interest in DME Express ("DME Express" or the "Company"), an established provider of durable medical equipment serving hospice providers across the United States, to Palladium Equity Partners, LLC (along with its affiliates, "Palladium"). Palladium expects to partner alongside CEO Mark Borneleit and his team who continue to lead the business. The acquisition closed on March 25, 2026. As part of the transaction, Accord has divested its full equity interest in the Company.

DME Express is Palladium's second investment in the hospice industry since inception, and the second platform investment by Palladium Equity Partners VI, LP.

The Company currently serves hospices and patients in 9 states through a network of 70+ warehouse locations. DME Express offers a broad suite of products, including beds, respiratory equipment, and mobility equipment, delivered under recurring per-patient-day contractual arrangements.

Mark Borneleit, Chief Executive Officer of DME Express, said, "We are excited about our upcoming partnership with Palladium. Their prior experience in the hospice industry and working with founders seeking to scale their businesses makes them a strong partner to achieve our next phase of growth. We look forward to collaborating together after the closing to expand our geographic footprint, enhance our service capabilities, and pursue strategic acquisitions to better serve hospice providers and the patients they support."

Kevin Webb, Founding Partner of Accord and co-founder with Mr. Borneleit of DME Express, states:

"After more than 12 years growing and developing DME Express alongside Mark Borneleit, I could not be more proud of what this team has built. We have created a mission-critical platform at the intersection of healthcare delivery and logistics, and I am incredibly excited about what lies ahead as DME Express partners with Palladium to scale the business and continue delivering best-in-class service to our customers."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About DME ExpressDME Express was founded over a decade ago by Accord to fulfill the mission of providing hospices and nursing facilities with the highest quality equipment and service whenever they need it. The founders and managers of DME Express have over 150 years of hospice and nursing facility experience and understand the unique needs of hospices and nursing facilities. Since 2006, DME Express has expanded to become an established provider in each market within its service areas. DME Express is committed to being consistently available to its patients and providers with high-quality medical equipment, proprietary technology, and strong customer service. For more information, visit: www.dmeexpress.com.

About Accord Asset Partners Accord is a private investment firm focused on partnering with management teams and founders to seek to create value and transformative growth. Accord's investment approach is shaped by the entrepreneurial spirit of its founder, Kevin Webb – an entrepreneur himself with over 30 years of experience investing in and building businesses. For more information visit: www.accordap.com

Katten served as legal advisor to Accord. Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, served as financial advisor to DME Express. Edgemont Partners and Morrison & Foerster served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to Palladium.

Accord Asset Partners

SOURCE Accord Asset Partners