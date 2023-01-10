Accord BioPharma Announces AccordConnects Inventory Management System for Hospitals and Healthcare Practices

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord BioPharma, the U.S. specialty division of Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., focused on development of oncology, immunology, and critical care therapies, today announced the launch of a mobile app and web-based inventory management capability, AccordConnects, which helps healthcare practices track inventory of Accord BioPharma therapies. The software was first launched in March of this year in the form of an app available in the App Store and on Google Play, and has typically accompanied a hardware device equipped with a camera to function exclusively as a scanning device.

AccordConnects allows hospitals and healthcare practices to register Accord BioPharma products that they've received in a secure online database, create a link between their Accord BioPharma product inventory and a practice's electronic health record system, view alerts to enable optimal product lifecycle decisions, and keep a record of when inventory has been dispensed. Now, it will provide most of those same capabilities on a website created by Accord BioPharma in addition to—and in concert with—the mobile version.

"We know that some practices do not allow their providers to download third-party applications on practice-owned devices, while others do not allow providers to use personal mobile devices during shifts," explained Nuvan Dassanaike, SVP Digital and Marketing Strategy & Operations at Accord BioPharma. "Additionally, we discovered that some HCPs prefer to perform the reporting features of AccordConnects from their computers, while others like the convenience of a mobile app. For these reasons, we worked to make our intuitive, user-friendly inventory management system available wherever was most convenient."

The web version of AccordConnects automatically syncs with the mobile version, allowing providers to securely switch between devices as needed. There are now three different ways providers can access the inventory management system—on their personal devices, on the AccordConnects website, or via an Accord-owned hardware device that comes with the capability pre-loaded.

"By harnessing the power of democratized technology, we're empowering HCPs to track their inventory in any setting, on devices they're already using every day," said Dassanaike. "It's just the latest example of our mission to go beyond biology to improve the overall experience along each touchpoint. Our near-term goal is for all the products in our portfolio to be tracked and managed via AccordConnects."

Accord BioPharma, the U.S. specialty division of Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., seeks to provide affordable, accessible, patient-centric therapies in oncology, immunology, and critical care. With a focus on improving the experience, Accord BioPharma goes beyond the biology of medicine to see disease from the patients' perspective and develop high-quality therapies that impact patients' lives. The founders of Accord BioPharma have dedicated their time, passion, and resources to focusing on specialty care and treatments, proactively developing better ways of working, and delivering enhanced therapies. For more information, Visit AccordBioPharma.com.

