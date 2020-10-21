Accord Financial Launches New Brand Founded on Simplifying Access to Capital

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplifying access to capital for small and medium businesses across the U.S. and Canada is the foundation of the new Accord Financial Corp. brand ("Accord") (TSX: ACD) that launches today. Accord, one of North America's leading independent finance companies, is introducing a streamlined organizational structure bringing all commercial lending businesses under the Accord umbrella brand, with systems that seamlessly integrate both clients and financial partners resulting in fast and flexible financing.

"We've spent the last two years defining our brand foundation, combining the most valuable elements of our 40-year history with a new forward-looking spirit and ambition," stated Simon Hitzig, President, Accord Financial. "The changes we've made – to our mission, vision, financing solutions, technology, organizational structure, and senior team – have raised the bar and will ensure that Accord thrives for the next 40 years."

In an effort to provide financing that addresses a broad range of client needs and opportunities with the ability to support clients through the various stages of each company's lifecycle, Accord now offers an expanded solution set, including receivables, equipment and inventory financing, small business term loans, and BCAP loans (in Canada). The executive leadership team, as well as the board, is both deep and diverse, furthering Accord's strategy of game-changing integration with referral networks, clients and investors.

Also part of the brand evolution is a new brand image and a redesigned website offering simple navigation to solutions and people. "Our redesigned logo and visual system capture the new spirit of Accord," said Barrett Carlson, Accord's Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. "Most importantly, the new website will help connect companies in need with the right funding at the right time."

About Accord Financial Corp.

Accord Financial is North America's most dynamic commercial finance company providing fast, versatile financing solutions for companies in transition including factoring, inventory finance, equipment leasing, trade finance, and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strength, deep experience, and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive. www.accordfinancial.com

