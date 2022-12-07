Accord Healthcare Adds Generic Drug for Use in Treating Leukemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Bendamustine Lyo. Injection joins Accord's portfolio of chemotherapy drugs

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Healthcare, Inc. , a leading generic pharmaceutical company, has added Bendamustine Lyo. Injection to its line of chemotherapy drugs. Accord's product is AP rated to Teva's Treanda® and is being offered in both 25-mg and 100-mg vials.

Accord Healthcare US

Bendamustine Lyo. Injection is in a class of medications called alkylating agents1. It works by killing existing cancer cells and limiting the growth of new cancer cells. Bendamustine is indicated for the treatment of adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) that has progressed during or within six months of treatment with rituximab or rituximab containing regimen.

"Adding Bendamustine Lyo. Injection to our line of available chemotherapy drugs is an important step in continuing to make oncology therapies more accessible to those who need them," said Accord Healthcare President Jeff Hampton . "The availability of generics expands medication options for patients. When pharmacists have access to additional manufacturers, they are able to offer needed oncology products at a lower cost."

Important Safety Information:

Adverse reactions 2 of Bendamustine Injection during infusion and within 24 hours post infusion may include nausea and fatigue (frequency >5%). Other adverse reactions can include myelosuppression, infections, anaphylaxis, tumor lysis syndrome, and skin reactions.

The most common non-hematologic adverse reactions for CLL are pyrexia, nausea, and vomiting. The most common non-hematologic adverse reactions for NHL (frequency ≥15%) are nausea, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea, pyrexia, constipation, anorexia, cough, headache, weight decreased, dyspnea, rash, and stomatitis.2

Further information about safety and potential side effects can be found on the Products page at Accord Healthcare US.

Bendamustine was approved 3 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in March 2008 and for the treatment of rituximab-refractory, indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in October 2008.

About Accord Healthcare US

Accord Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals, is a leading generic pharmaceutical company. Accord is committed to improving lives by increasing access to medicines while also providing novel solutions that enhance the pharmaceutical experience for both healthcare providers and patients. Accord Healthcare combines its advanced manufacturing technology with in-house research to produce highly complex, affordable, and essential medicines. Accord Healthcare's forward-thinking, innovative approach, and its resolve to help patients remains at the heart of everything they do. Accord is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. The Intas network markets its products in 80 countries. To learn more, visit the Accord website .

