Accord Healthcare Announces Launch of Clomiphene Tablets, a Generic of CLOMID®, for the Treatment of Ovulatory Dysfunction in Women Desiring Pregnancy

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Healthcare, Inc., a leading generic pharmaceutical company committed to improving access to affordable medicines, today announced the launch of Clomiphene tablets, the generic equivalent of CLOMID® (clomiphene citrate). This new product strengthens Accord Healthcare's growing women's health portfolio and emphasizes its mission to broaden patient access to safe, effective, and affordable treatment options.

Clomiphene citrate is indicated for the treatment of ovulatory dysfunction in women desiring pregnancy. By introducing this important therapy, Accord Healthcare continues to deliver on its promise of advancing healthcare accessibility while supporting patients and healthcare providers in managing women's health needs.

"Our primary focus will always be to provide access to high quality, essential medicines for all patients and ensure a positive patient experience. We are pleased to be able to provide Accord Clomiphene tablets as another option for those women who may need this medication. We look forward to continuing to launch and support important products specifically focused on women's healthcare," said Chrys Kokino, President of Accord Healthcare North America.

Important Safety Information

You should not take Clomiphene Citrate if you: have a known hypersensitivity or are allergic to it or any of the ingredients, are pregnant, have liver disease, have abnormal uterine bleeding, have ovarian cysts or enlargement not due to polycystic ovarian syndrome, or have uncontrolled thyroid or adrenal dysfunction.

Clomiphene Citrate can cause serious side effects including:

Blurring or other visual symptoms such as spots or flashes. These visual symptoms increase in incidence with increasing total dose or therapy duration and are potentially irreversible.

Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS). OHSS may occur and can progress rapidly and become a serious medical disorder.

The most common side effects of Clomiphene Citrate are enlarged ovaries, hot flashes and abdominal or pelvic pain/distension, discomfort and bloating, nausea and vomiting and breast discomfort. These are not all of the possible side effects of Clomiphene Citrate. For more information, ask your doctor.

Further information about safety and potential side effects can be found in our product insert.

For more information, please visit the Products page at Accord Healthcare US.

About Accord Healthcare US

Accord Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals, is a leading generic pharmaceutical company. Accord Healthcare is committed to improving lives by increasing access to medicines while also providing novel solutions that enhance the pharmaceutical experience for both healthcare providers and patients. Accord Healthcare combines its advanced manufacturing technology with in-house research to produce highly complex, affordable, and essential medicines. Accord Healthcare's forward-thinking, innovative approach, and its resolve to help patients remains at the heart of everything they do. Accord Healthcare is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Intas network markets its products in 85 countries. To learn more, visit the Accord Healthcare website.

References:

Clomiphene citrate tablets. Prescribing Information. Accord Healthcare; October 2025.

Media Contact:

Lauren Wheeler

[email protected]

SOURCE Accord Healthcare US