Accord Healthcare Offers Generic Option for Treatment of Schizophrenia and Bipolar Depression

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Healthcare, Inc. , a leading generic pharmaceutical company, has added Lurasidone HCL tablets to its line of generic drugs. Accord's product is AB-rated to Sunovion Pharma's Latuda® and is being offered in 20mg, 40mg, 60mg, 80mg, and 120mg doses in 30-count bottles.

Lurasidone is an oral, atypical antipsychotic, which is a first-line treatment option for the management of schizophrenia in adults and adolescents. Atypical antipsychotics have lower potential for extrapyramidal side effects. Lurasidone1 rebalances dopamine and serotonin to improve thinking, mood, and behavior.

"By offering lurasidone, we hope to reduce the burden of costs of long-term treatment for individuals who can benefit from this medication," said Divya Verma, Accord Healthcare Vice President, Marketing & Portfolio. "A generic option in mental health treatment provides more accessible healthcare to those who are in need."

Important Safety Information:

Adverse reactions 2 of lurasidone for treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar depression include somnolence, akathisia, which is a feeling of restlessness, anxiety, and/or agitation, and extrapyramidal symptoms. Those being treated with lurasidone for schizophrenia may experience nausea.

Further information about safety, potential side effects and full prescribing information can be found here at Accord Healthcare US.

Sunovion Pharma's Latuda® was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for oral use in 2010.

About Accord Healthcare US

Accord Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals, is a leading generic pharmaceutical company. Accord is committed to improving lives by increasing access to medicines while also providing novel solutions that enhance the pharmaceutical experience for both healthcare providers and patients. Accord Healthcare combines its advanced manufacturing technology with in-house research to produce highly complex, affordable, and essential medicines. Accord Healthcare's forward-thinking, innovative approach, and its resolve to help patients remains at the heart of everything they do. Accord is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. The Intas network markets its products in 80 countries. To learn more, visit the Accord website .

