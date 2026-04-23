Accord Specialty Pharmacy Named Finalist in MMIT's 11th Annual Retail Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Specialty Pharmacy, an independent specialty pharmacy serving patients across multiple states, has been named a finalist in the MMIT Patient Choice Awards, a recognition based on patient-reported satisfaction and experience.

Accord was selected as the only independent pharmacy among finalists in its category, alongside national pharmacy organizations such as Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy and Walmart Specialty Pharmacy. This distinction highlights the company's commitment to delivering personalized, high-touch care for patients managing complex and chronic conditions.

The MMIT Patient Choice Awards recognize specialty pharmacies that demonstrate excellence in patient satisfaction, service quality, and overall care experience. Finalists are determined based on direct patient feedback, making the recognition a meaningful reflection of the trust patients place in their pharmacy providers.

"Being recognized alongside national organizations and as the only independent finalist validates our belief that personalized, patient-centered care drives better outcomes. We are building a model that combines clinical depth, national reach, and operational flexibility to better serve patients, providers, and partners." said AJ Patel, Founder and Pharmacy Manager of Accord Specialty Pharmacy.

Accord Specialty Pharmacy supports patients across complex specialty categories, including oncology, rare disease, and infusion, through a clinically driven, high-touch care model designed to improve access, adherence, and outcomes. The company's approach emphasizes personalized support, responsive care coordination, and strong clinical engagement to help patients navigate complex therapies more effectively. With a growing national footprint and multi-state licensure, Accord is positioned to support patients, providers, and partners across diverse markets.

For more information, visit MMIT Announces Finalists of the 11th Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards - MMITNetwork.

About Accord Specialty Pharmacy:

Accord Specialty Pharmacy is an ACHC-accredited, multi-state licensed independent specialty pharmacy located in Central Florida, dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care for individuals managing complex and chronic conditions. Through personalized support, clinical expertise, and a high-touch approach, Accord helps patients navigate every step of their treatment journey. Learn more at www.accordspecialty.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Accord Specialty