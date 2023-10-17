Accordant Investments Chooses SS&C for First Registered Interval Fund

News provided by

SS&C

17 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Accordant Investments LLC ("Accordant"), a registered investment advisor, has appointed SS&C Technologies to help manage the operations of its first registered interval fund.

Accordant ODCE Index Fund* (ticker: ODCEX) employs an indexing investment approach, which seeks to track the NCREIF Fund Index – Open End Diversified Core Equity on a net-of-fee basis while minimizing tracking error. Accordant will leverage SS&C's comprehensive suite of services supporting interval fund offerings, including registered fund services, administration, transfer agency, tax and treasury services.

"The launch of our Accordant ODCE Index Fund, which provides investors streamlined access to real estate investment vehicles, led us to choose a partner well-versed in supporting a unified data and performance reporting strategy to meet regulatory requirements and client servicing needs," said Greg Stark, CEO of Accordant. "SS&C stood out from competition with its extensive experience, and we are confident SS&C's end-to-end solution will deliver quality service to our investors as the fund grows.

SS&C's offering covers the full range of operational support needed for retail alternative products, including NAV calculation for all portfolios and funds priced daily. SS&C also manages investor records and statements, complementing extensive transfer agency and investor servicing offerings. SS&C Registered Fund Services serves over 100 clients with over $400 billion in assets under management.

"We are pleased to support Accordant Investments as they bring this exciting offering to the market," said Neal Chansky, Head of Registered Fund Services. "SS&C has a long history of servicing retail funds and alternatives. Our experts are committed to helping each advisor we serve find a worry-free solution for their unique strategy. We look forward to working with Accordant to support the fund as it grows."

Learn more about SS&C's registered fund services here.

*Investing in the Fund involves risks, including the risk that you may receive little or no return on your investment or that you may lose part or all of your investment. The Fund's investment objective is to employ an indexing investment approach that seeks to track the NCREIF Fund Index - Open End Diversified Core Equity (the "NFI-ODCE Index") on a net-of-fee basis while minimizing tracking error. There can be no assurance that the actual allocations will be effective in achieving the Fund's investment objective or delivering positive returns. It is not possible to invest in an index. You cannot invest directly in an index and unmanaged indices do not reflect fees, expenses or sales charges.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Accordant ODCE Index Fund. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained on line at accordantinvestments.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The Accordant ODCE Index Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (ALPS). Accordant Investments LLC is not affiliated with ALPS.

About Accordant Investments

Accordant Investments LLC ("Accordant") is a registered investment advisor headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Leveraging a 40-year heritage of strategic alliances to bring the advantages of institutional private real estate to the retail market, Accordant created an index fund solution (ticker: ODCEX) that enables investors to purchase through major platforms on a daily basis. For more about Accordant, please visit: www.accordantinvestments.com

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about
SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C

Also from this source

Everest Group roept SS&C Blue Prism voor het zesde jaar op rij uit tot leider in RPA-producten PEAK Matrix® 2023

Everest Group roept SS&C Blue Prism voor het zesde jaar op rij uit tot leider in RPA-producten PEAK Matrix® 2023

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) heeft vandaag aangekondigd dat SS&C Blue Prism is benoemd tot leider op het gebied van Robotic...
Everest Group Names SS&C Blue Prism a Leader for Sixth Consecutive Year in RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2023

Everest Group Names SS&C Blue Prism a Leader for Sixth Consecutive Year in RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2023

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced SS&C Blue Prism has been named a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Leader in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Mutual Funds

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.