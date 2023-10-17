Accordant Investments Chooses SS&C for First Registered Interval Fund

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Accordant Investments LLC ("Accordant"), a registered investment advisor, has appointed SS&C Technologies to help manage the operations of its first registered interval fund.

Accordant ODCE Index Fund* (ticker: ODCEX) employs an indexing investment approach, which seeks to track the NCREIF Fund Index – Open End Diversified Core Equity on a net-of-fee basis while minimizing tracking error. Accordant will leverage SS&C's comprehensive suite of services supporting interval fund offerings, including registered fund services, administration, transfer agency, tax and treasury services.

"The launch of our Accordant ODCE Index Fund, which provides investors streamlined access to real estate investment vehicles, led us to choose a partner well-versed in supporting a unified data and performance reporting strategy to meet regulatory requirements and client servicing needs," said Greg Stark, CEO of Accordant. "SS&C stood out from competition with its extensive experience, and we are confident SS&C's end-to-end solution will deliver quality service to our investors as the fund grows.

SS&C's offering covers the full range of operational support needed for retail alternative products, including NAV calculation for all portfolios and funds priced daily. SS&C also manages investor records and statements, complementing extensive transfer agency and investor servicing offerings. SS&C Registered Fund Services serves over 100 clients with over $400 billion in assets under management.

"We are pleased to support Accordant Investments as they bring this exciting offering to the market," said Neal Chansky, Head of Registered Fund Services. "SS&C has a long history of servicing retail funds and alternatives. Our experts are committed to helping each advisor we serve find a worry-free solution for their unique strategy. We look forward to working with Accordant to support the fund as it grows."

About Accordant Investments

Accordant Investments LLC ("Accordant") is a registered investment advisor headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Leveraging a 40-year heritage of strategic alliances to bring the advantages of institutional private real estate to the retail market, Accordant created an index fund solution (ticker: ODCEX) that enables investors to purchase through major platforms on a daily basis. For more about Accordant, please visit: www.accordantinvestments.com

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

