According to Amsety Not Enough Liver Patients Prioritize a Healthy Lifestyle

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At least 1 in 3 Americans suffers from a liver condition—particularly Fatty Liver Disease characterized by the accumulation of excess fat in the liver. Many people remain unaware of their sub-optimal liver health as liver disease often develops asymptomatically. Making healthy lifestyle choices is paramount to liver health. Regular medical check-ups and a nutritious diet, hydration, exercise, rest, and substance cessation are necessary for liver maintenance. Research from Amsety shows however that an alarming number of liver patients do not alter their lifestyle upon diagnosis.

Not Enough Liver Patients Prioritize A Healthy Lifestyle.

Amsety—the first liver health bar in the U.S.—has conducted research to determine which lifestyle changes liver disease patients are adopting to maintain their liver health and lower the risk of further disease progression.

65% of liver patients stay hydrated, 52% limit their alcohol consumption, and 48% avoid unhealthy foods. Only 32% of respondents exercise regularly. In other words, less than half of liver patients adopt all the changes necessary for liver health.

"Poor quality nutrition and a sedentary lifestyle are the main causes of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and comorbidities such as diabetes and obesity. A NAFLD diagnosis requires nutritional and lifestyle changes to halt the disease's progression. Otherwise, NAFLD can progress into a more severe form of the disease such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), fibrosis, or eventually cirrhosis," says Dr. Tarek Hassanein, Director of Southern California Liver Centers.

With continuously increasing rates of obesity and diabetes—the critical risk factors for NAFLD—America's liver disease cases are expected to rise dramatically in the near-term future.

"The diagnostics of liver disease at an early stage where its progression can still be reversed is not always possible, and that is a huge problem," says Dr. Guy Neff, President and CEO of Covenant Metabolic Specialists from Florida. Further he says, "Most often, liver disease develops asymptomatically, and many patients remain unaware that they even have a liver problem until it progresses into a more advanced stage where liver function becomes irreversibly compromised."

"To stop the epidemic of liver disease in the United States, we need to approach this problem by doubling down on liver disease diagnostics, educating the public on the importance of liver-healthy lifestyle and diet as a preventive measure against liver disease, as well as supporting and pushing forward with our liver disease research initiatives to develop treatments for chronic liver disease in later stages," underlines Dr. Hassanein.

About Amsety

Amsety exists to improve the lives of individuals with liver conditions by delivering liver-healthy, nutritional solutions and raising awareness on liver health. The company created the Amsety Bar—the first nutrition bar in the U.S. to support liver health. The Liver Health Score is a science-based, online tool that measures the liver's vitality based on an individual's lifestyle choices. The Liver Health Score is a free, science-based, online tool created to raise awareness on a liver-healthy lifestyle: www.amsety.com/my-liver-health-score/ .

More at www.amsety.com .

About Southern California GI & Liver Centers

Southern California GI & Liver Centers (SCLC) are California's leading private centers for managing GI and liver diseases. SCLC provides Viral Hepatitis, Gastroenterology, Fatty Liver Disease, Alcoholic Hepatitis, and Liver Transplantation services. SCLC providers come from academic medicine, having taught GI and Liver disease to generations of young physicians. More at www.livercenters.com .

About Covenant Metabolic Specialists

Covenant Metabolic Specialists is a medical group in West Florida. You will find Covenant in Fort Meyers and Sarasota. Covenant specializes in diagnosing, treating, and researching metabolic diseases like Fatty Liver. Further, Covenant supports patients to develop healthy lifestyle habits to slow down and avoid progressions of liver disease. More at www.covresearch.com .

