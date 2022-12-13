According to Arizton, Cordless Hammer Drills Market Revenue to Double in the Next 6 Years, The Market to be Worth USD 2.1 Billion by 2027

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the cordless hammer drills market will grow at a CAGR of 11.22% from 2021-2027. Increasing demand from commercial spaces, the multiutility of cordless hammer drills, and the rise in do-it-yourself (DIY) are the key factors driving the market demand.

Cordless Hammer Drills Market

It has been observed that Americans, on average, spend $5,000 to $18,000 on house renovations. In 2019, over 25% of homeowners in the US spent $10,000 to $25,000 on house improvements and renovations. Close to 28% of property owners find remodeling cost-effective than purchasing a house that adequately accommodates their needs. Thus, it can be deduced that home renovation expenditure has increased in recent years, resulting in growth potential for the cordless hammer drills industry, which is essential for renovations and restructurings.

Moreover, developed countries, such as Europe, are witnessing aggressive renovations and upgrades in the region due to adopting energy-efficient ways to support net zero emission targets. This is expected to drive the demand for cordless hammer drills, thereby boosting the market and enabling players to leverage and earn revenues.

Cordless Hammer Drills Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 2.1 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 1.11 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 11.22 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segments Motor Type, Application, Voltage, Chuck Size, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Leading Companies China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, the US, Canada, the UK,

France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia,

the UAE, and South Africa Key Company Profiles Stanley Black & Decker, Robert Bosch, Techtronic Industries Company,

Makita, Hilti, Atlas Copco, Apex Tool Group, Ingersoll Rand, Snap-On,

Koki Holdings, Emerson, Panasonic, Fortive, Positec, CHEVRON, FEIN,

FERM, AIMCO, Uryu Seisaku, INTRSKOL, Festool, Kyocera, CS Unitec,

Market Dynamics · Increasing Demand from Commercial Spaces · Multiutility of Cordless Hammer Drills · Rise in DIY Activities Across the Globe

you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business

Most adults in developed economies, such as Europe and the US, indulge in innovative and purposeful leisure activities. Some consumers also indulge in home maintenance and improvement activities based on their interests. Consumers in countries like Italy, France, the UK, and Germany consider DIY activities as efficient work. Thus, this concept is gaining momentum in developing economies such as India, Brazil, and South Africa. The DIY home improvement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.67% between 2019 and 2024. Most small household activities, such as woodwork and hardware works, can increase the demand for drillers and cordless hammer drills. Power tools are the most important components of DIY activities, which compelled most power tool vendors to design and offer compact and user-friendly power tools that are battery-powered and compete in the market.

Key Highlights

The presence of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and other specialty stores, such as Home Depot, which offer DIY projects, is also driving the market for DIY tools, which raises the market for cordless hammer drills.

The commercial sector generated the highest revenue, which accounted for $484.04 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $928.12 million by 2027.

in 2021 and is expected to reach by 2027. APAC is the fastest-growing market for cordless hammer drills and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.14% during the forecast period.

Development of Li-ion Batteries Impacting the Market Positively

While corded power tools have been predominant for years, the venture for cordless power tools has reshaped the face of the power tool industry. It has also contributed to the origin and extension of new product ranges in the battery-operated categories, which can further signify the accessories market for power tools. One of the most significant growth drivers in the cordless power tool industry over the last decade has been the introduction of Li-ion batteries. The growth in the need for long-lasting battery life led to several developments in batteries for high backup capacity. This has significantly increased the performance and efficiency of Li-ion batteries. Improved energy density, charging pace, cyclability, safety, and stability also increased the demand for lithium-ion batteries. Thereby propelling the adoption of Li-ion batteries in the cordless hammer drills market.

Market Segmentation

Motor Type

Brushless

Brushed

Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Voltage

12V

18V

20V & Above

Chuck Size

1/2"

3/8" & Above

Geography

APAC

China



India



South Korea



Japan



Australia

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

The UK



France



Italy



Germany



Spain

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



The UAE



South Africa

